Midland wraps up fall with victory over Mount Marty

Midland scored 24-unanswered points to go into the off-season with a victory, beating Mount Marty 31-14 Saturday at Heedum Field.

The Warriors finish the season 6-5 overall and 6-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), the sixth winning season under head coach Jeff Jamrog.

“It was a great second-half performance by us,” Jamrog said. “It took us a while to get going to today. At one time it didn’t look great for us and our guys, they really made plays for us on the offensive side of the ball.”

Maximus Wold had a big day for Midland, scoring both the first and last touchdowns of the game. The first score came with 8:27 left in the opening half on a 7-yard run.

Mount Marty responded with a scoring drive of their own on their next possession. They moved the ball 65 yards to even the game, 36 yards coming on the rushing touchdown with 6:26 on the clock.

After the intermission, the Lancers were the first to score as they took advantage of great field position, starting on the Midland 40-yard line after a botched punt. Four plays after taking possession, they took their first lead of the game on a quarterback dive from the one-yard line.

With 3:47 left in the third, Jared Quinonez pulled the Warriors closer as he split the uprights from 27-yards out for his 12th field goal of the season. Before the quarter came to a close, Midland moved ahead of Mount Marty as Jake Ashby found Darrin Gentry from 28-yards away for a touchdown.

The fourth and final quarter of the season saw the Warriors’ offense find the endzone two more times. First, it was Kenneth Carr II carrying the ball on a jet sweep from 27 yards away. He tip-toed his way across the goal line to put Midland up 24-14.

Wold capped off the scoring at the 5:54 mark with his second touchdown run of the game, this time from three yards out. Quinonez’s fourth PAT was good, keeping his percentage perfect for the year with 35 extra-point kicks.

Wold finished the day with 27 carries for 135 yards with the two scores. Carr had five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

In the passing game, Ashby capped off his season with 183 yards on 15-of-29 passing. He had one interception and one touchdown to Gentry, who had three total receptions for 43 yards.

Carr led the team in catches with five for 44 yards while Wold was the leader in receiving yards with 54 on two catches. Austin Harris had three catches for 36 yards as well.

The Midland defense combined for 12 tackles for loss including four quarterback sacks. Trevor Havlovic had a team-high nine tackles, with one sack and three tackles for loss. Cash Nichols had eight stops on the day just ahead of five Warriors who recorded seven tackles.

Dylan Egr, Trevor Ziemba, Xavier Green, Chase Lipsys, and Connor Smith all had seven stops as Midland held the Lancers to 240 yards of total offense on the day.

Egr had one of the biggest plays of the afternoon as he scooped up a fumble by Mount Marty in the second quarter and returned it 52 yards to set up the Midland offense for their first touchdown.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors," Jamrog said. "To have a winning season with the number of injuries we had. If you don’t have a good culture, you don’t come out on top. I’m just so proud of these guys and our great group of coaches.”

Midland finishes their season 6-5 (6-4 GPAC) while Mount Marty wraps up their inaugural season 0-10 in the conference and overall.

