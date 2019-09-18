Millard South edged Fremont High School 6-3 Tuesday in a boys tennis dual at the Tigers’ courts.
“Millard South was just a little better than we were today, especially at the top half of the ladder” FHS coach Justin Bigsby said. “After so many tough matches last week, I decided to rest Alex (Bigsby) today in preparation for what we have coming up in the next seven days.”
With Alex Bigsby, who won the No. 1 singles title Saturday at the Fremont Invitational, out, the Tigers adjusted their lineup.
“That put a couple of guys a little higher on the ladder than they would normally play,” Coach Bigsby said. “But I was most impressed with the way everyone went about their job. It didn’t seem to matter what number they were playing they went out there to compete and to win. I think that kind of attitude is going to win us matches down the road.”
Shane Miller and Avery Martin of the Tigers downed Jonathan Warner and Josh Ferdico 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Fremont’s other wins came in singles. Sebastian Villagomez beat Ferdico 8-5 at No. 5 while Logan Schlautman downed Carter Eastridge 8-0 at No. 6.
“Sebastian played a particularly good singles match today,” Bigsby said. “He was really in command of his strokes and played with a great deal of confidence. And Logan came through with a great win for his first time playing varsity singles.”
In exhibition matches, Kenan Brodd and Will Furnas of the Tigers picked up wins. Brodd beat Grant Eastridge 8-5 while Furnas topped Devyn Lee 8-2.
The schools tied 9-9 in junior varsity action. Ryan Gallo, Reese Franzen, Jaden Mark, Brandon Gallo, Gage Ritthaler, Kaden Barrett and Colby Robinson won singles matches for FHS. The teams of Jacob Broeker and Franzen, and Keithen Cudley and Mark prevailed in doubles.
The Tigers host Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest in a triangular at 4 Thursday afternoon.
Millard South 6, Fremont 3
Singles
No. 1 — Ryan Carey, MS, def. Shane Miller, 8-3. No. 2 — Talik Runge, MS, def. Cameron Indra, 8-3. No. 3 — Jonathan Warner, MS, def. Avery Martin, 8-6. No. 4 — David Carey, MS, def. Anthony Siemer, 8-4. No. 5 — Sebastian Villagomez, F, def. Josh Ferdico, 8-5. No. 6 — Logan Schlautman, F, def. Carter Eastride, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Miller and Martin def. Warner and Ferdico, 8-1. No. 2 — Grant Eastridge and Devn Lee, MS, def. Siemer and Villagomez, 8-2. No. 3 — R. Carey and Caden Blair, MS, def. Schlautman and Kenan Brodd, 8-1.
Exhibition Matches
Kenan Brodd, F, def. Grant Eastridge, 8-5. Will Furnas, f, def. Lee, 8-2. Blair, MS, def. Wyatt Kreifels, 8-3. david Carey and Carter Eastridge, MS, def. Furnas and Kreifels, 8-3.