FREMONT -- In a battle of two of the top teams in the Omaha Hockey Club's High School Club Division, top-ranked Millard West edged No. 4 Fremont High 2-1 Sunday night at Sidner Ice Arena.
Fremont jumped out on top on a power-play goal by Jax Sorensen in the first period but Millard West answered with two power-play goals of their own in the second period and then held on the rest of the way for the win.
Sorensen's goal was assisted by Cal Miller at the 10:10 mark of the first.
Both goalies were impressive in net with Fremont's Aaron Petty stopping 16 of 18 shots while Millard West's Eli Morrison stopped 14 of 15 shots.
The Tigers travel to Kearney this weekend to take on the Tri-City Junior Storm in a doubleheader at the Viaero Center. Puck drops are set for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
|Millard West
|0
|2
|0
|--
|2
|Fremont
|1
|0
|0
|--
|1
First period
F - Jax Sorensen from Cal Miller, 10:10 (PP)
Second period
MW - Evan Christensen from Preston Hulit, 4:26 (PP)
MW - Neil Emerit from Evan Christensen, 2:19 (PP)
Third period
No scoring
Shots: F 15, MW 18. Saves: F, Aaron Petty 16; MW, Eli Morrison 14.