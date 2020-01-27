Jax Sorensen

Fremont's Jax Sorensen (right) takes a faceoff against Millard West's Neil Emerit during an earlier game this season at Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont. Millard West defeated Fremont 2-1 Sunday night at Sidner.

FREMONT -- In a battle of two of the top teams in the Omaha Hockey Club's High School Club Division, top-ranked Millard West edged No. 4 Fremont High 2-1 Sunday night at Sidner Ice Arena.

Fremont jumped out on top on a power-play goal by Jax Sorensen in the first period but Millard West answered with two power-play goals of their own in the second period and then held on the rest of the way for the win.

Sorensen's goal was assisted by Cal Miller at the 10:10 mark of the first.

Both goalies were impressive in net with Fremont's Aaron Petty stopping 16 of 18 shots while Millard West's Eli Morrison stopped 14 of 15 shots.

The Tigers travel to Kearney this weekend to take on the Tri-City Junior Storm in a doubleheader at the Viaero Center. Puck drops are set for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

 Millard West -- 
 Fremont 100--

First period

F - Jax Sorensen from Cal Miller, 10:10 (PP) 

Second period

MW - Evan Christensen from Preston Hulit, 4:26 (PP)

MW - Neil Emerit from Evan Christensen, 2:19 (PP)

Third period

No scoring

Shots: F 15, MW 18. Saves: F, Aaron Petty 16; MW, Eli Morrison 14.

