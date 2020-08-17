Moo clinch Clark Division title

But then Fremont struck back. After being no-hit for four innings, Brody Sintek flared a single to right. Tre Turner followed with a single up the middle. An infield single off the pitcher by Isaac Van Dyke loaded the bases, and Jet Weber’s single up the middle drove in Sintek and Turner to cut Western Nebraska’s lead to 5-2.

Then in the seventh, Sintek doubled to right, moved to third on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice hit into by Van Dyke, cutting it to 5-3, Pioneers. But in the bottom of the seventh, Western added an insurance run. Cody Kehl drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a single up the middle by Trevor Mattson, pushing the Pioneers’ lead to 6-3.

The Moo drew closer in the eighth. Kaden Hendrix singled up the middle, then moved to second when Jaxson Simmerman singled to right. A fielder’s choice hit into by Brendon Jones erased Simmerman and put runners at the corners with one out. Two batters later, Ben Simonsen laced a double to right, scoring Hendrix and Jones, but Simonsen was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple, with the Moo within one run of Western Nebraska.

James Scurto took the loss. He threw five innings, allowed four earned runs and eight hits. The Fremont offense was led by Sintek, who was 2-for-4 with a double. Weber and Simonsen drove in two runs.