Moo clinch Clark Division title

The Fremont Moo clinched their playoff spot Friday night by sealing the Clark Division title with a 10-3 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers. Western Nebraska got the better of the Moo the next two nights as Fremont finished its road trip out west 1-2.
Fremont sits at 29-20 on the year and have one series left—at Souris Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Moo 10, Western Nebraska 3The Fremont Moo clinched the Clark Division championship with a 10-3 victory over Western Nebraska Friday night. The win sends the Moo to postseason for the second time in the two years of the franchise’s history.
Fremont finished its pursuit of a division championship with a flourish, winning its last six, seven of its last eight, and 10 of its last 12. The last four wins came against the Pioneers, who had won the Clark each of the first two years of the Expedition League.
The Moo jumped all over Western Nebraska in the top of the first. With one out, Cooper Morrison singled to right. Ronnie McBride doubled to right, moving Morrison to third. Jack Simonsen struck out swinging, but reached on a wild pitch that allowed Morrison to score and McBride to advanced to third. A walk to Hayden Klemenok loaded the bases, Back to back walks by Nick Emanuel and Jaxson Simmerman drove in runs and made it 3-0. A fielder’s choice grounder hit by Kaden Hendrix scored Klemenok to make it 4-0. A two-out rally plated a run for the Moo in the second. McBride beat out a infield single to the left side, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch to give the Moo a five-run lead.
The offense attack for Fremont continued to churn away in the third. Hendrix led off with a walk, and Sears followed with a walk. A double to left by Morrison drove in Hendrix to make it 6-0. McBride’s three-run homer to left pushed it to 9-0 in the third, removing any doubt from the outcome.
Fremont native Brody Sintek was masterful on the mound, allowing just one earned run and seven hits in seven innings, pushing his record to 4-1 on the season. Tre Turner and Steven Boyd both pitched an inning of no-hit, shutout relief to seal the victory.
McBride paced the Moo effort, going three-for-five with a double, a home run and three RBI while catching the final out of the game. Cooper Morrison was two-for-five as well. Fremont drew 10 walks for the game.
Western Nebraska 6, Moo 5Despite fielding a lineup that included six players who are normally pitchers, the Moo pushed Western Nebraska before ultimately falling, 6-5, Saturday at Oregon Trail Park. After clinching the Clark Division championship the night before, Fremont gave several regulars the day off in preparation for the championship series. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Moo, including four in a row against the Pioneers.
Western Nebraska jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, with Thomas Gavello driving in two with a double to left and Blaine Ray hitting an RBI single to center. A Jason Luke solo home run to center in the second pushed the lead to 4-0. In the fourth, the Pioneers added a run. Gabe Huante, Jaxon Hotta and Luke hit three straight singles, with Luke’s single to right scoring Huante to make it 5-0.
But then Fremont struck back. After being no-hit for four innings, Brody Sintek flared a single to right. Tre Turner followed with a single up the middle. An infield single off the pitcher by Isaac Van Dyke loaded the bases, and Jet Weber’s single up the middle drove in Sintek and Turner to cut Western Nebraska’s lead to 5-2.
Then in the seventh, Sintek doubled to right, moved to third on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice hit into by Van Dyke, cutting it to 5-3, Pioneers. But in the bottom of the seventh, Western added an insurance run. Cody Kehl drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a single up the middle by Trevor Mattson, pushing the Pioneers’ lead to 6-3.
The Moo drew closer in the eighth. Kaden Hendrix singled up the middle, then moved to second when Jaxson Simmerman singled to right. A fielder’s choice hit into by Brendon Jones erased Simmerman and put runners at the corners with one out. Two batters later, Ben Simonsen laced a double to right, scoring Hendrix and Jones, but Simonsen was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple, with the Moo within one run of Western Nebraska.
James Scurto took the loss. He threw five innings, allowed four earned runs and eight hits. The Fremont offense was led by Sintek, who was 2-for-4 with a double. Weber and Simonsen drove in two runs.
Western Nebraska 5, Moo 1Fremont’s usually potent bats went quiet in a 5-1 loss at Western Nebraska Sunday night. The Moo, who came into the night with the best offense in the Expedition League by batting average and by runs per game, struggled at the plate, getting just one hit in the first six innings while not scoring until the ninth.
The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as the first four hitters all reached base. An RBI single by Jason Luke got Western Nebraska on the board, and an RBI double to right by Thomas Gavello pushed the lead to 2-0. Then in the third, Blaine Ray led off with a single to center, then Luke clocked a two-run homer to right to double the Pioneers’ lead. Western tacked on a run in the eighth off three Moo errors to make it 5-0.
In the top of the ninth, Chaney Dodge hit a one-one double to left, moved to third base on a Matt Abdelnour groundout and scored on a wild pitch, breaking the shutout.
Hilton Mehrmann took the loss, allowing 10 hits in six innings with four earned runs allowed. He walked three and struck out eight. Dodge paced the Moo offense, hitting two-for-four with a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!