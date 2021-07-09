Moo complete sweep of Sodbusters

After scoring seven early runs, the Fremont Moo held off a late rally by the Hastings Sodbusters to secure a 9-7 win to complete the series sweep.

The Moo (26-12) jumped ahead early, reminiscent of the previous night’s 18-3 scoring rampage. In the first inning, Austin Baskin scored the Moo’s first run on a Sodbusters’ fielding error.

The top of the third brought a shower of singles and six runs for Fremont. Brock Reller led off with a double off the first pitch of the inning, followed by a Luke White single.

Jack Simonsen’s RBI single to right field scored Reller, as a single by Ryne Hays moved White over to third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dillon Sears knocked a two-RBI single to centerfield, giving the Moo a 4-0 advantage.

Ryne Hays swiped third with Derian Morphew at the plate, allowing him to trot home on Morphew’s RBI single. With the hit, Morphew extended his hitting streak to ten games.

Baskin then lined a single to left field to score Sears and Morphew to collect the Moo’s last runs of the frame.

The Sodbusters cut the lead to three in the fourth, tallying four runs. The Moo bats quieted for three innings, registering zeroes on the scoreboard, as Hastings added another run in the top of the seventh.