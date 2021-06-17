Moo continue to defend Moller Field with thrashing of Hastings

The Fremont Moo trounced the Hastings Sodbusters 9-1 Wednesday night to sweep the homestand, gaining their tenth straight victory at Moller Field.
The Moo (16-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Auggie Rasmussen laced a two-RBI double to right field, bringing in Will Busch and Austin Baskin.
The game score held at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when a Luke White sacrifice fly brought in Peyton Leeper.
The Moo broke open the game in the bottom of the seventh, scoring six runs to extend the lead to 9-0.
An EJ Taylor’s two-run blast - his second of the season - started the scoring for Fremont. A Brock Reller double followed by back-to-back walks to White and Ryan Koski loaded the bases for Busch. The North Dakota State catcher deposited the sixth pitch of the at-bat over the outfield fence for a grand slam - the first of the year for the Moo.
Hastings broke up the shutout effort with a run in the top of the ninth, parlaying a lead-off walk into a run with a sacrifice fly.
Shea Zetterman took his first start with the Moo five innings without allowing a run, limiting the Sodbusters to just two hits while striking out five.
Trent Sellers, Luke Hamzeh and Parker Ruoff followed on the mound, combining for four hitless innings of relief.
On the offensive side, the Moo tallied for 10 hits with Taylor, Reller, Busch and Baskin contributing two each.
The Moo will head up to Dickinson, North Dakota, for a weekend series against the Badlands Bigsticks beginning Friday.
The games will be broadcasted on FremontMoo.com and Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM.