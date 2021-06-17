Moo continue to defend Moller Field with thrashing of Hastings

The Fremont Moo trounced the Hastings Sodbusters 9-1 Wednesday night to sweep the homestand, gaining their tenth straight victory at Moller Field.

The Moo (16-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Auggie Rasmussen laced a two-RBI double to right field, bringing in Will Busch and Austin Baskin.

The game score held at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when a Luke White sacrifice fly brought in Peyton Leeper.

The Moo broke open the game in the bottom of the seventh, scoring six runs to extend the lead to 9-0.

An EJ Taylor’s two-run blast - his second of the season - started the scoring for Fremont. A Brock Reller double followed by back-to-back walks to White and Ryan Koski loaded the bases for Busch. The North Dakota State catcher deposited the sixth pitch of the at-bat over the outfield fence for a grand slam - the first of the year for the Moo.

Hastings broke up the shutout effort with a run in the top of the ninth, parlaying a lead-off walk into a run with a sacrifice fly.

Shea Zetterman took his first start with the Moo five innings without allowing a run, limiting the Sodbusters to just two hits while striking out five.