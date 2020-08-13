Moo earn fourth-straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A dominant pitching performance by Brett Erwin and a persistent offense that scored in six of eight offensive half-innings powered the Moo to a 9-3 win over Western Nebraska Wednesday at Moller Field.

The win, coupled with Hastings 8-3 loss to Souris Valley Wednesday night, bolstered Fremont’s lead in the Clark Division to four games while cutting the Moo’s magic number to clinch the division championship to three with seven games to go.

Erwin was masterful on the mound through the first six innings, allowing just two hits and facing just one batter over the minimum, before allowing three earned runs to score in the seventh inning. In total, Erwin pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four hits with just one walk while striking out 11, his second straight outing with 10 or more strikeouts. In his last four starts and 25.1 innings pitched, Erwin has allowed just six earned runs with 11 walks and 38 strikeouts, while pitching to a 3-1 record with a 2.13 ERA.

For the first time in five games, the Moo scored first. Dillon Sears led off the bottom of the first with a walk. He advanced to third when Cooper Morrison singled to right. Two batters later, Jack Simonsen drove in Sears with a groundout to shortstop. Hayden Klemenok followed on a single to right, scoring Morrison to make it 2-0.