Moo eliminated from playoffs

The Moo lost another heart-breaking game in the ultimately deciding Game 3 of the divisional playoff series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers 11-5 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Moo are eliminated from playoff contention and finish their 2022 season with a 35-22 record.

Fremont would get its first run of the game in the third inning when Derian Morphew hit a solo homerun to cut the lead to 2-1. However, that would be the closest that the Moo would come all game.

Fremont would start to climb back in the sixth inning when Austin Baskin’s single scored Tyler Harrington and a Morphew sac-fly scored Zech Samayoa. In the seventh, it was Bentley Boekhout scoring on a Pioneers’ error and another Baskin single scoring Matt Spear.

The Pioneers would score their 11 runs with one in the first and second, two in the third and eighth, and five in the fourth.

Nick Balch was charged with the loss for Fremont, going 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits, and striking out three.

Jerson Morales was credited with the win for Western Nebraska, going 3.1 innings as well, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, and striking out two in the process.

Zane Skansi would end up leading the team in batting average at .356 and nine home runs. Baskin led the team with 59 hits, 11 doubles, and 45 RBIs.

Pitching-wise, it was Marco Ibarra who led the team with a 7-2 record in 62 innings of work and 52 strikeouts. Kai Taylor led the pitching staff with 55 strikeouts in 38.1 innings of work.

The Moo finished the season with a record of 35-22.

The Pioneers move onto the 2022 Independence League Championship Series against the Spearfish Sasquatch starting on Thursday. Western Nebraska is headed to the championship series for the first time since 2019.

Patrick McCabe is the Moo Broadcast/Media Relations intern.