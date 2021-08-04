Moo fall to Western Nebraska

First-half Clark Division Champion Western Nebraska scored two runs in the first three batters faced and never looked back on its way to a 9-4 win over the Moo Tuesday to open their three-game series.

Western Nebraska (39-20 overall/16-12 second half) jumped on the Moo in the first. Eric Smelko swung at the first pitch and lined a single to center. Cade McGee followed with a triple to the wall in center, scoring Smelko. A single to left by Alex Zerfass scored McGee and built the Pioneers’ lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Western Nebraska tacked on another run. Kelen Rutz reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and scored on Smelko’s single to left to make it 3-0.

Fremont (39-21/19-10) broke the shutout in the top of the fifth, as Jack Simonsen led off the inning by hammering a 1-0 pitch over the right field fence for his third home run of the year, cutting the Moo deficit to 3-1. The Pioneers tallied three in the sixth to push the lead to 6-1.