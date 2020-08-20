Moo finish regular season with shutout

The Moo blew the game open in the fourth. With one out, Simonsen hit an infield single. Klemenok followed with a single to right. Chaney Dodge doubled to right, scoring Simonsen. Abdelnour lined a two-run single to left, scoring Klemenok and Dodge to make it 7-0.

Souris Valley loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, but both times, Ruoff worked out of the jam without allowing a run. T

he Moo tacked on a supplementary run in the eight. Klemenok led off the inning with a triple to right, then scored on Chaney Dodge’s sacrifice fly to right to push the lead to eight. Then in the ninth, the Moo posted one more run. Sears singled to right, Simonsen singled to move Sears to second, while a Klemenok walk loaded the bases. Chaney Dodge was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and push the lead to 8-0.

With his two-for-four day at the plate, Morrison clinched the 2020 Expedition League batting championship, finishing with a .357 average. The Fremont offense was paced by Chaney Dodge, who was two-for-three with four RBI. Sears was three-for-six with a double and an RBI, while Abdelnour drove in two runs.