Moo finish regular season with shutout

Behind a lockdown effort by the Fremont bullpen and another solid performance by the Moo offense, Fremont cruised to an 8-0 win over Souris Valley in the Moo’s regular season finale Wednesday night at Corbett Field.
The win clinched homefield advantage for Fremont in the Expedition League Championship Series, ensuring the Moo will host games two and three of the championship series at historic Moller Field Saturday at 7:05 pm and Sunday, if necessary.
After Isaac Van Dyke pitched two innings to start, Parker Ruoff, Brendon Jones, Tre Turner and Steven Boyd threw seven consecutive innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
After leaving the bases loaded in the first, the Moo jumped on the scoreboard in the second inning. With one out, Nick Emanuel drew a walk. Jett Weber followed with a walk but was erased on a fielder’s choice hit into by Kanin Dodge. But on the play, the shortstop threw wildly, allowing Emanuel to score and Dodge to move to second.
Dillon Sears doubled to right, scoring Dodge to make it 2-0. Cooper Morrison singled to right, scoring Sears to make it 3-0. Walks to Jack Simonsen and Hayden Klemenok loaded the bases. After a lengthy delay due to a switch of umpires, Chaney Dodge came to the plate and was hit by the first pitch he saw, scoring Simonsen to make it 4-0.
The Moo blew the game open in the fourth. With one out, Simonsen hit an infield single. Klemenok followed with a single to right. Chaney Dodge doubled to right, scoring Simonsen. Abdelnour lined a two-run single to left, scoring Klemenok and Dodge to make it 7-0.
Souris Valley loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings, but both times, Ruoff worked out of the jam without allowing a run. T
he Moo tacked on a supplementary run in the eight. Klemenok led off the inning with a triple to right, then scored on Chaney Dodge’s sacrifice fly to right to push the lead to eight. Then in the ninth, the Moo posted one more run. Sears singled to right, Simonsen singled to move Sears to second, while a Klemenok walk loaded the bases. Chaney Dodge was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and push the lead to 8-0.
With his two-for-four day at the plate, Morrison clinched the 2020 Expedition League batting championship, finishing with a .357 average. The Fremont offense was paced by Chaney Dodge, who was two-for-three with four RBI. Sears was three-for-six with a double and an RBI, while Abdelnour drove in two runs.
The Moo closed the regular season on a tear. After falling half a game behind Hastings in the Clark Division race, Fremont lapped the field by winning 11 of its last 14 games to not only win the division championship, but also clinch the best record in the league.
Fremont will open the 2020 Expedition League Championship Series Friday at Badlands, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. The game can be heard on FremontMoo.com and Big Dog 98.9 FM and 1340 AM in Fremont.
