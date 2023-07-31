The Fremont Moo have their sights aimed at the ILBA championship series after closing the regular season Sunday night with a 10-8 loss to the Hastings Sodbusters.

The championship series will pit Fremont (31-21) against second-half champion Casper Spuds (32-22) starting Tuesday night. The first two games of the series will be held in Casper before the best-of-five series series closes at Moller Field.

Sunday, the Moo broke the scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the second. Jason Clark, Blake Tablazon and Carter Sintek all drove in runs in the inning.

Hastings answered with two runs in the bottom of the second.

Fremont doubled the lead in the top of the third. Tyman Long walked and Connor Petersen singled, to put runners at first and second. Then, Neil Jansen singled, driving in Long, to make it 4-2.

The Sodbusters put together their largest inning in the third, sending ten batters to the plate to open up a 7-4 lead.

The Moo recovered to tie the game midway through the fourth. Tablazon led off with a walk and Hunter Palmer was hit by a pitch. Sintek walked to load the bases before Long hit a two-RBI double to left, scoring Tablazon and Palmer, to make it 7-6. Then, Petersen hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Sintek, to tie the game at 7-7.

Fremont recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Clark singled and Tablazon was hit with a pitch. Palmer singled to load the bases.

Hastings went to its third pitcher of the game, Niko Riera, who induced a sacrifice fly to left by Sintek, scoring Clark, to put Fremont ahead, 8-7.

The Sodbusters tied the game in the bottom of the sixth then took the lead in the eighth, scoring the last three runs of the game.

Fremont starter Brandon Lundquist lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on three hits, seven walks and hitting two batters. He did strike out a pair.

Jacob Ortiz (0-1) took the loss in relief, going five innings on four hits while allowing one earned run.

Darius Blasingane pitched 1/3 of an inning, needing just one pitch to end the bottom of the eighth.

First pitch for the IBLA championship opener is set for 7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT Tuesday.