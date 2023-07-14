The Nebraska Prospects handed the Fremont Moo their fifth straight defeat in an 11-3 contest Thursday night.

Both teams got on the board in the first inning. Tyler Palmer led off the game with a single off Moo starter Zane Leyden and Easton Swafford followed with a walk. Two batters later, Joel Benes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The next batter, Cole Kitchens, hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Palmer to put the Prospects up, 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Blake Tablazon led off the inning with a single off Prospects starter Jake Williams. Ben Swails drew a walk, then Tyler Harrington reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at first and third. The next batter, Hayden Lewis, grounded out to second, scoring Tablazon, to make it 1-1.

The Prospects took control in the third. Palmer was hit by a pitch and Swafford hit a 1-1 pitch from Leyden over the left-center field fence, to make it 3-1.

In the fourth, Danny Spongberg doubled with two outs. Palmer then tripled to right-center, scoring Spongberg. Swafford drew a walk and Jackson Trout reached on a throwing error, scoring Palmer, to make it 5-1. Then, Joel Benes hit a two-RBI single to left, scoring Swafford and Trout to make it 7-1, the Prospects.

The visitors added two more in the sixth. Trout reached on a fielder’s choice and two wild pitches from Moo reliever Devin Fritzsch moved him to third. Benes reached on a throwing error, scoring Trout, making it 8-1. Benes advanced to third on another wild pitch. Two batters later, Britton Bond walked, as did Colin Lynam, to follow. Then, Kaden Young hit a two-RBI single to center, scoring Benes and Bond to put the Prospects ahead 10-1.

The Prospects scored their final run in the seventh. Off reliever Evan Kleinhans, Trout reached on a fielder’s choice. Benes walked to put runners at first and second. Then, Kitchens reached on an error at short, scoring Trout to make it 11-1.

Fremont got back on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Kirchner singled to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch from reliever Casey Trapp. Two batters later, Neil Jansen swung at a 3-1 pitch and hit a towering home run over the left field fence to make it 11-3.

That is all Fremont could put together, however, as Truit Luth finished things up for the Prospects.

Fremont starter Zane Leyden (0-1) took the loss, lasting just 3 2/3 innings while giving up six runs on six hits. He did strikeout five, but walked two and hit two batters.

Devin Fritzsch (2 1/3), Evan Kleinhans (1 2/3) and Trey Nichols (1 1/3) covered the rest of the game on the mound.

Friday’s contest against the Prospects was rained out.