Moo pile up 16 hits in win over Pioneers

The Moo offense was red hot Wednesday night, piling up 16 hits on their way to an 8-1 win over Western Nebraska.

The win keeps Fremont within half a game of the lead in the second-half Clark Division race, with Spearfish defeating Pierre in 10 innings, 7-3. Three games remaining in the Expedition League regular season.

Fremont (40-21 overall/20-10 second half) scored first in the second inning.

Jack Simonsen led off with a single to left field. Austin Baskin followed with a double to right. With one out, Peyton Leeper drew a walk to load the bases. Then Ryne Hays hammered one to the wall in center, scoring Simonsen and Baskin to make it 2-0, Moo. In the third, Luke White hammered a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence for his fifth home run of the season to make it 3-0, Fremont.

Then in the fifth, another two-out rally would plate a run for Fremont. With two outs, Hays singled to left, then moved to second when Tyler Push singled to left. A wild pitch moved Hays to third and Push to second. Sears then won an 11-pitch at-bat, beating out an infield single to the right side, driving in Hays and boosting the Moo lead to 4-0.