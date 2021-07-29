Moo rally to beat Sodbusters

A first inning two-out rally put Fremont (37-18 overall/17-7 second half) on the board. EJ Taylor worked a 10-pitch at-bat for a walk. Then Luke White ripped an RBI double to right-center to put the Moo on the board. Hastings (18-37/10-15) wasted no time tying the game in the bottom of the first. Ommar Jackson led off the inning with a single to left. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then to third on Cole Dawson’s groundout to second, before scoring on Trevor Mattson’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Fremont took control of the game in the top of the fifth. Ryne Hays led off the inning with a double down the rightfield line. Peyton Leeper hit an infield single to the left side, putting runners at second and third. Chase Reynolds rolled an infield single to the left side, scoring Hays to give the Moo a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Tyler Push doubled to left, scoring Leeper while moving Reynolds to third. After Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases, back-to-back walks to White and Ryan Koski drove in runs to push the lead to 5-1. Hays lined a two-run single to left, scoring Taylor and White to grow Fremont’s lead to 7-1. Hastings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4.