Moo rally to beat Sodbusters

A six-run fifth propelled the Fremont Moo to a 7-5 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday night.
The victory allowed the Moo to retain sole possession of first place in the Clark Division second half race heading home for their last homestand of the regular season.
A first inning two-out rally put Fremont (37-18 overall/17-7 second half) on the board. EJ Taylor worked a 10-pitch at-bat for a walk. Then Luke White ripped an RBI double to right-center to put the Moo on the board. Hastings (18-37/10-15) wasted no time tying the game in the bottom of the first. Ommar Jackson led off the inning with a single to left. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then to third on Cole Dawson’s groundout to second, before scoring on Trevor Mattson’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Fremont took control of the game in the top of the fifth. Ryne Hays led off the inning with a double down the rightfield line. Peyton Leeper hit an infield single to the left side, putting runners at second and third. Chase Reynolds rolled an infield single to the left side, scoring Hays to give the Moo a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Tyler Push doubled to left, scoring Leeper while moving Reynolds to third. After Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases, back-to-back walks to White and Ryan Koski drove in runs to push the lead to 5-1. Hays lined a two-run single to left, scoring Taylor and White to grow Fremont’s lead to 7-1. Hastings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4.
Jackson Kraus earned the win for the Moo, throwing 1.2 innings while allowing three earned runs. Jaiden Payne came out of the bullpen to earn his second save of the season, throwing four innings while allowing just one unearned run. Push, Hays and Reynolds all had two hits for Fremont, with Hays driving in two runs.
The win boosted the Moo’s record to 15-5 against the Sodbusters this year, including 5-5 at Duncan Field. Fremont is a perfect 10-0 against Hastings at home. The Moo and Sodbusters will play for the 21st and final time this season Thursday at historic Moller Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.