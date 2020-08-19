Moo secure top win mark in regular season

Fremont blasted the game wide open in a six-run top of the sixth. Kanin Dodge drew a leadoff walk, then stole second. Dillon Sears lined a double to right, moving Dodge to third. A passed ball scored Dodge and moved Sears to third. Morrison drew a walk, then stole second, putting runners at second and third for Simonsen, who lined a two-run double to left. Klemenok doubled to right to score Simonsen to make it 7-1. Two batters later, Abdelnour doubled to left, scoring Klemenok. Nick Emanuel doubled to right, driving in Abdelnour to push the lead to 9-1. Three batters later, Sears singled to right, scoring Emanuel to boost the lead to 10-1. Souris Valley scored two in the bottom of the sixth, cutting it to 10-3, before a Sears three-base error followed by a Morrison single boosted the Moo lead back to eight in the eighth.