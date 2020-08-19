Moo secure top win mark in regular season

For the second straight night, the dominant Moo offense bludgeoned Souris Valley pitching, winning 11-3 Tuesday night at Corbett Field. In the first two games of the regular season ending three-game series, the Moo have tallied 23 runs and 24 hits in a pair of wins.
The win clinches for Fremont the most regular season wins of any Expedition League team with 31. Badlands was scheduled to start a two-game series with Pierre Tuesday night, but the series was canceled, leaving the 29-20 Big Sticks with just one remaining regular season game, Thursday at Souris Valley.
Fremont was gifted a run in the third. With two out, Dillon Sears drew a four-pitch walk. Cooper Morrison was hit by a pitch. Jack Simonsen drew a walk to load the bases, then Hayden Klemenok was hit by a pitch to score Sears and give the Moo a 1-0 lead. The Sabre Dogs wasted no time evening the game. In the bottom of the third, Carson Backer lined a double to left-center. He was erased on a fielder’s choice hit into by Declan Buckle. Two batters later, Eddie Satisky lined a double to center to tie the game at one.
The Moo took the lead back in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Kaden Hendrix hammered a home run to left to give Fremont a 2-1 lead. Then in the fifth, Simonsen led off the inning with a walk. Klemenok singled to right. Chaney Dodge’s fly ball to right moved Simonsen to third. Matt Abdelnour grounded out to short, scoring Simonsen to make it 3-1.
Fremont blasted the game wide open in a six-run top of the sixth. Kanin Dodge drew a leadoff walk, then stole second. Dillon Sears lined a double to right, moving Dodge to third. A passed ball scored Dodge and moved Sears to third. Morrison drew a walk, then stole second, putting runners at second and third for Simonsen, who lined a two-run double to left. Klemenok doubled to right to score Simonsen to make it 7-1. Two batters later, Abdelnour doubled to left, scoring Klemenok. Nick Emanuel doubled to right, driving in Abdelnour to push the lead to 9-1. Three batters later, Sears singled to right, scoring Emanuel to boost the lead to 10-1. Souris Valley scored two in the bottom of the sixth, cutting it to 10-3, before a Sears three-base error followed by a Morrison single boosted the Moo lead back to eight in the eighth.
Klemenok paced the Fremont offense, hitting three-for-four with a double and two RBI, reaching base five times in six plate appearances. Chaney Dodge was two-for-six, while Sears was two-for-three with an RBI. The Moo hitters piled up five doubles.
Tyler Seebaum was excellent in his first start of the season, scattering 10 hits over seven innings, allowing just one earned run. Brett Erwin came out of the bullpen to throw two no-hit innings, allowing just one walk.
