Tyson Romero pitched a complete game shutout Tuesday night as the Fremont Moo rolled a 13-0 win over Oahe Zap in the series opener.

Romero held the Zap to just one hit - a first-inning infield single - as he went the distance. The Nebraska Wesleyan pitcher struck out 13 batters and allowed one free pass while moving his record on the summer to 5-0.

Fremont's offensive surge started in the bottom of the first. Blake Tablazon, Hayden Lewis and Tyman Long all drew walks, to load the bases. Tyler Harrington delivered an RBI single off Zap starter Garrett Bergman, scoring Tablazon, to make it 1-0. Henry Hayman followed with a two-RBI single, scoring Lewis and Long. Two batters later, Conner Petersen hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Harrington, to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, the Moo extended the lead. Petersen drew a leadoff walk, then Andrew Kirchner singled. Two batters later Hayden Lewis hit a 2-0 pitch off Bergman over the right field fence for a three-run home run, his first of the year, to make it 7-0.

Henry Hayman got in on the act in the fifth. With one out, Hayman swung at a Bergman 2-0 pitch and deposited it over the Moller Monster to put Fremont up 8-0.

Fremont added three more in the seventh. Tyman Long led off with a single. Harrington reached on a fielder's choice, as Long was forced out. Hayman and Neil Jansen drew back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Kirchner hit a bases-clearing double to center field off Zap reliever Nick Blessing, to make it 11-0.

The final runs came across in the bottom of the eighth. With one out Lewis was hit by a pitch by Daniel Clark and Long drew a walk. A Clark balk advanced the runners to second and third, then a passed ball scored Lewis to make it 12-0. Harrington then grounded out to short, scoring Long, to make it 13-0.

In the ninth, Romero came out to try for the complete game victory. He struck out Erik Lemberg looking and Tyler Traphagen swinging. Then, Trevor Seagraves grounded a 1-0 pitch to Conner Petersen at short, for the final out of the game.