Moo split opening series with Hastings
Moo split opening series with Hastings

Fremont Moo outfielder Tyler Push takes an at-bat during the Moo's home opener Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Sunfish. Push was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Fremont's 2-1 win over Hastings Monday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Tough relief pitching by Dawson Linder and clutch hitting by Tyler Push propelled the Fremont Moo to a 2-1 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday at Duncan Field.

Summoned from the bullpen after Fremont starting pitcher Alex Wize was ejected after a leadoff walk and throwing a first-pitch strike to the next batter in the top of the fourth, Linder (1-0) allowed just three hits while striking out seven Sodbusters through six innings of relief.

Fremont pushed ahead in the top of the fifth.

Alex Naran led off the inning with a single to right. Tyler Mata- Lloyd followed with a single up the middle.

Three batters later, the Fremont-native Push drove in Naran with a single up the middle, giving the Moo a 2-1 lead.

Hastings mounted a threat in the bottom of the fifth with the first two batters reaching base.

But after a fly out to left, Dawson Linder induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and turn away the Sodbusters.

The Moo got on the board first in the top of the third.

Drew Mize drew a one-out walk, stole second, then scored on Push’s single up the middle.

Hastings responded in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Carson Cahoy made it to second on an error by the shortstop. The next batter, Tyler Monroe, singled to left, to drive in Cahoy to tie the game.

In addition to Push’s 2-for-4 showing with two RBI, Mata-Lloyd was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

