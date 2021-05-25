Moo split opening series with Hastings

Tough relief pitching by Dawson Linder and clutch hitting by Tyler Push propelled the Fremont Moo to a 2-1 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Monday at Duncan Field.

Summoned from the bullpen after Fremont starting pitcher Alex Wize was ejected after a leadoff walk and throwing a first-pitch strike to the next batter in the top of the fourth, Linder (1-0) allowed just three hits while striking out seven Sodbusters through six innings of relief.

Fremont pushed ahead in the top of the fifth.

Alex Naran led off the inning with a single to right. Tyler Mata- Lloyd followed with a single up the middle.

Three batters later, the Fremont-native Push drove in Naran with a single up the middle, giving the Moo a 2-1 lead.

Hastings mounted a threat in the bottom of the fifth with the first two batters reaching base.

But after a fly out to left, Dawson Linder induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and turn away the Sodbusters.

The Moo got on the board first in the top of the third.

Drew Mize drew a one-out walk, stole second, then scored on Push’s single up the middle.