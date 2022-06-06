Moo take series from Sasquatch

The Fremont Moo picked up its second series win of the summer, vanquishing the Spearfish Sasquatch 10-4 Friday and 4-1 Saturday.

The final game of the three-game set Sunday was postponed due to rain.

The Moo (5-2) will play another three-game set with the Sasquatch starting Tuesday in Spearfish. Fremont returns to Moller Field Friday, June 10th, to start a series with the Badlands Big Sticks.

Moo 4, Sasquatch 1

Ian Graf hit his league-leading seventh home run in the bottom of the third to provide the game-winning run, breaking a 1-1 tie.

He 2-for-3 on the night with a walk and a single.

The Sasquatch struck first in the top of the first, taking advantage of a wild pitch by Moo starter Marco Ibarra to score their lone run of the game.

Ibarra settled in after the first, scattering six hits while striking out five to pick up the win.

Tyler Seebaum secured his first save of the summer, striking out one and allowing a hit in the ninth.

Zane Skansi tallied the first run for the Moo in the bottom of the first, swiping home on a passed ball after reaching on a lead-off single. Skansi accounted for three of the six Moo hits on the night.

Fremont tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, taking advantage of a pair of hit batters and a walk, which loaded the bases.

Nico Azpilcueta drew the fourth free pass of the inning to plate a run followed by a sacrifice fly from Hayden Lewis to set the final score. .

Moo 10, Sasquatch 4

Fremont blew open a one-run game, 3-2, with a seven-run seventh inning to pull away from the Sasquatch in the series opener Friday.

Graf gave the Moo the lead with a solo shot to left in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 2-2 tie.

The rally started with patience as Kanin Dodge worked a bases loaded walk to get the first run of the inning.

Darien Morphew followed with a two RBI single. Azpilcueta tacked on the fourth run of the frame with an RBI single of his own.

Nick Balch capped the rally with a three-run blast over the left field fence.

The Sasquatch got back two runs in the top of the ninth, before Jacob Ortiz shut the door to finish off his three innings appearance which included six strikeouts.

A pair of doubles by Trey Nichols and Dodge got the Moo on the board in the bottom of the third. Morphew doubled Fremont’s lead with a triple to bring in Dodge.

Spearfish’s first runs came in the fourth, plating a pair to tie the game.

Moo starter Brady Bowen picked up his second win, tossing six innings while allowing four hits and striking out nine.

