Moo top Pioneers 10-6

The Moo moved to the brink of clinching the Clark Division championship with a 10-5 win over Western Nebraska Thursday night at Moller Field.

The win, coupled with Hastings’ 6-3 loss to Souris Valley, increased Fremont’s lead in the Clark to five games with six games remaining for both teams. The Moo swept the Pioneers and went 6-1 in a seven-game homestand that closed the Moo’s home schedule in the regular season.

Western Nebraska scored three in the top of the first, but Fremont answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Dillon Sears led off the inning with a single up the middle, then moved to second on an error on a ball hit by Cooper Morrison.

Ronnie McBride bunted for a hit, then moved to second and Sears scored when Western Nebraska pitcher Carson Cody threw wildly toward first. Morrison moved to third on the play, then scored when Jack Simonsen grounded out to second.

One batter later, McBride scored on a groundout to short by Hayden Klemenok, tying the game at three.