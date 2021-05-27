Moo topple Sunfish for third straight win

The Moo extended their lead in the bottom of the 4th. Mize led off the inning by reaching on an error, then stole second and scored on Mata-Lloyd’s single through the right side.

With two outs, Morphew singled up the middle, moved to second on Taylor’s walk, then scored when Reller reached on an error to push the lead to 6-3.

Fremont (3-1) kept pouring it on from there. A two-run double by Reller in the sixth highlighted a three-run frame, while five more runs in the eighth pushed the lead to 11.

Meanwhile, the Moo bullpen was strong. Jayden Payne (1-0), Chase Reynolds and Luke Ballard threw 6.2 combined innings of three-hit, shutout ball, walking just two while striking out 10.

Offensively, Push drove Fremont by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Reller drove in four runs and was 2-for-4 with a double. Koski was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles as well. The Moo added to their league-leading total of stolen bases, swiping six bases for the game to push their total to 18 in just four games.

Thursday’s scheduled between the Sunfish and the Moo was postponed due to a wet field. The game will be made up on Monday, June 28, at Moller Field at 7:05 pm. Fans holding tickets for tthe game can redeem it for a ticket to a later game this season, subject to availability.

The Moo are next in action Friday night at home, taking on the Hastings Sodbusters in a game scheduled to start at 7:05 pm, with fireworks presented by the Nebraska Lottery after the game.

