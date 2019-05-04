As Fremont’s new woodbat baseball team prepares for its inaugural season the process of renovating its new home in time for opening day later this month is moo-ving ahead.
Currently work to revamp Moeller Field in preparation for the Fremont Moo’s opening home game on May 31 is taking shape with a new grandstand area nearly complete.
The new grandstands will give fans a unique view of the action on the diamond as fans will sit directly above the home dugout.
With construction work taking place at the field, the shortcut through the Moeller Field area, between Main and Broad Streets, is closed to traffic while the renovations are completed.
Other improvements planned for the field include redesigned fencing, a beer pavilion, a kids play area and remodeled restrooms and concession stand.
Many of the renovations are geared towards providing a positive fan experience, said Moo Owner Chad Miller.
“Much planning has taken place over the past six months to develop a plan to make Moeller Field an improved venue for the fans to spend summer nights watching great baseball and entertainment all while enjoying time in a fun and social environment,” he said. “Fireworks, entertainment acts, and exciting on field fan contests will all be part of the show at Moller Field.
The Moo will begin their inaugural Expedition League season on May 24, traveling to Hastings to take on the Sodbusters before hosting their inaguaral home opener against the same in-state foes on May 31 at Moeller.
Throughout the Moo’s first season a total of thirty-two home games will be played at Moeller.
The Expedition League held its inaugural season in 2018, fielding eight teams from communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska. The league’s other Nebraska-based teams include the Hastings Sodbusters and the Western Nebraska Pioneers—based in the Scottsbluff/Gering area.
Last September, expedition League President Steve Wagner said he was excited to add a team to the league in Fremont, and gave some insight into the recently created collegiate wood bat baseball league.
“We were thrilled with our inaugural season we drew about 160,000 fans across the league,” he said. “We are all about the fun experience and that is what is so great about Fremont —we’ve just been welcomed here with open arms and we are really thankful for the opportunity to come here, and to make some renovations to the ball park.”
Each Expedition League team features a roster of 30 players made up of collegiate players from Division I, JUCO, and the NAIA.
“We just have a really nice mix of high caliber collegiate baseball talent coming to play for our teams,” Wagner said.
While preparations to the Moo’s home field are underway, the team is also looking to prepare for its inaugural season in other ways as well.
Currently the Moo are looking for local talent, not to perform on the diamond during the game, but to get the crowd ready beforehand.
Local singers and instrumentalists who would like to play the National Anthem at Moo home games are invited to contact the organization as it still has spots open for games throughout the summer.
“We can always play the National Anthem over the loudspeakers, but we really want this to be Fremont’s team and we want the community to be interwoven throughout all of our games,” Jessica Miller, Moo Director of Operations, said. “We want to showcase local talent, and that include people of any age singing or performing an instrument.”
Those interested in performing the National Anthem at a Moo game this summer are encouraged to contact the organization by sending them a message on the Moo Facebook page, or by visiting the Moo website at https://bit.ly/2GZeR9x.
Another big need for the Moo as the season draws closer, is local local residents to serve as host families for Moo players throughout the summer.
“That is a big need for us right now,” Miller said.
With the Expedition League’s season lasting only 83 days throughout the summer, it relies on a host family program to provide players a place to stay during their short time with each team.
“It’s a really fun way to get to know someone from somewhere else, and these players are on the road for a lot of the summer as well,” Miller said.
Host families provide a room and bed for the players to stay in, and some meals throughout the summer.
For their efforts, host families get the benefit of two season tickets to all home games for hosting one player, or five season tickets for hosting two or more players. They also receive a discount on Moo Merch at the stadium and concession items.
Those who may be interested in becoming a host family, or learning more about the program, can visit the Moo’s website and fill out a host family application.
Filling out the application does not commit a person to being a host family, but serves as a way for the organization to get in touch with interested parties says Miller.
“Then they can decide on whether or not that is something they want to pursue moving forward,” she said.