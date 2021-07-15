Moo wallop Horseheads in first meeting

In their first matchup this season, the Fremont Moo handled the Casper Horseheads (13-29) with a 10-1 victory. The game was cut short after six innings due to lightning in the area.

In the first inning, EJ Taylor ripped a solo homer to give the Moo their first run. Brock Reller then singled, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles from Austin Callahan and Jack Simonsen, granting the Moo (30-14) a 3-0 lead.

The Moo added another run in the second when Taylor singled to score Austin Baskin. The Horseheads countered in the top of the third, as JJ Gerarden launched a solo bomb off Moo starter Shea Zetterman, making the score 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Taylor struck again, hitting his second solo home run and third RBI of the night.

The Moo cut loose in the fifth, tallying five runs. Ryan Koski started off the scoring with a solo shot of his own for his second home run of the season. Derian Morphew reached on a walk and advanced to third off a Baskin double.

Reller then ripped a double to bring in both Morphew and Baskin. Taylor joined in on the scoring, reaching home on a wild pitch. Callahan brought home the final Moo run of the night, singling to score Reller.