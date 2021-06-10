Moo win steak ends at 11 games

A ninth-inning rally fell just short as the Fremont Moo fell to the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday night, 8-7, snapping Fremont’s franchise record 11-game winning streak.
The Moo’s last loss came on opening day to the Sodbusters.
Fremont came into the ninth trailing 8-5, but Tyler Push led off the inning with an infield single. With one out, Austin Callahan drew a walk, moving Push to second. Then Luke White, making his 2021 Fremont debut, lined a single to center, scoring Push to cut the Hastings lead to two while moving Callahan to third.
Ryne Hays followed with a groundout to third base, scoring Callahan while moving White’s pinch-runner, Darien Morphew, to third. But Taylor Howell popped to shortstop, ending the game and snapping the Moo’s winning streak
Early on, it looked like the Moo would continue its winning ways. After Hastings (4-9) scored two in the first, Fremont took advantage of Sodbusters mistakes to tally five in the top of the second. White led off the inning reaching on an error by the shortstop. Hays followed by reaching on an error by the third baseman.
A walk to Howell loaded the bases ahead of Ryan Koski, who singled through the left side to score White and put the Moo on the board. Austin Baskin, making his Fremont debut, followed with a two-run single up the middle, giving the Moo a 3-2 lead. A walk to Braden Webb, in his first game for Fremont, reloaded the bases ahead of Push, who reached on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop that drove in Koski to put the Moo on top, 4-2. With Auggie Rasmussen at the plate, the Sodbusters’ catcher threw wildly on an attempted pickoff of Baskin at third, allowing Baskin to score to make it 5-2, Fremont.
Hastings responded with a run in the second, one in the third and two in fourth to take a 6-5 lead, then tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth to build a three-run lead heading to the ninth.
Joe Richter (1-1) took the loss for the Moo, allowing four earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched while striking out one. Jaiden Payne and Brendon Jones combined for 3.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen, while Steven Boyd allowed the final two runs of the game.
Baskin paced the Fremont offense in his debut, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Koski was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Callahan was 2-for-4 with a walk, while Howell was also 2-for-4 with a walk.