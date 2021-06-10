Moo win steak ends at 11 games

A ninth-inning rally fell just short as the Fremont Moo fell to the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday night, 8-7, snapping Fremont’s franchise record 11-game winning streak.

The Moo’s last loss came on opening day to the Sodbusters.

Fremont came into the ninth trailing 8-5, but Tyler Push led off the inning with an infield single. With one out, Austin Callahan drew a walk, moving Push to second. Then Luke White, making his 2021 Fremont debut, lined a single to center, scoring Push to cut the Hastings lead to two while moving Callahan to third.

Ryne Hays followed with a groundout to third base, scoring Callahan while moving White’s pinch-runner, Darien Morphew, to third. But Taylor Howell popped to shortstop, ending the game and snapping the Moo’s winning streak

Early on, it looked like the Moo would continue its winning ways. After Hastings (4-9) scored two in the first, Fremont took advantage of Sodbusters mistakes to tally five in the top of the second. White led off the inning reaching on an error by the shortstop. Hays followed by reaching on an error by the third baseman.