Forty recent high school graduates have been selected to join the inaugural cohort of the Teachers Scholars Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.
The academy, funded by a donation from the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation, was created to grow the teacher workforce in Nebraska and address a possible teacher shortage.
Madison Moore of Fremont, who plans to major in elementary education, was among those students selected for the academy.
The Teachers Scholars Academy at Nebraska aims to expose future teachers to Nebraska’s schools, communities and changing demographics through experiential learning opportunities. Scholars will become innovative practitioners, ready to empower communities.
The scholars represent urban and rural areas in Nebraska and beyond. The scholars plan to major in one of 23 available teacher education programs offered by the College of Education and Human Sciences, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
In addition to classwork, scholars will gain experience with service and volunteer opportunities through the Lincoln community, be able to conduct research and live together as a cohort during the first year. They will also take part in the Teachers Scholars Academy Seminar course, designed to teach them about characteristics and qualities that make successful educators.
For more information on the academy and the 2020-21 application process, contact email bforeman@unl.edu or visit https://cehs.unl.edu/cehs/teacher-scholars-academy.