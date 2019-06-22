Morningside College
Morningside College Provost Dr. William C. Deeds recently announced the students who were named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-."
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Herman: Carson Cameron, junior, elementary education, special education.
Wahoo: Reid Jurgensmeier, junior, engineering physics.