Morningside College

Morningside College Provost Dr. William C. Deeds recently announced the students who were named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-."

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Herman: Carson Cameron, junior, elementary education, special education.

Wahoo: Reid Jurgensmeier, junior, engineering physics.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments