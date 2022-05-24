Mourners pray and remember Maddie Everitt at Time of Prayer
A Time of Prayer for a local family is planned after an 18-year-old, recent Fremont High School graduate was involved in a car accident early Sunday.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
