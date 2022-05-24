 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mourners pray and remember Maddie Everitt at Time of Prayer

  Updated
  • 0
First Lutheran service for Everitt family

Mourners continue to fill seats in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on Tuesday evening, May 24 during a Time of Prayer for the Everitt family after Maddie Everitt, 18, was involved in a tragic car accident early Sunday morning. The teen was a 2022 graduate of Fremont High School, where she'd been involved in many activities.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

