Blade II (2002, Horror) Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson SYFY, 5 p.m.
Troy (2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana BBC America, 5 p.m.
Horrible Bosses (2011, Comedy) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day TNT, 5:30 p.m.
The Addams Family (2019, Children) Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Nick, 6 p.m.
Goodfellas (1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta Paramount, 7 p.m.
Jaws (1975, Suspense) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw AMC, 7 p.m.
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011, Children) Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino Disney, 7 p.m.
The Parent Trap (1998, Children) Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid Freeform, 7 p.m.
We're the Millers (2013, Comedy) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis TNT, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Little Man (2006, Comedy) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans VH1, 8 p.m.
Abducted on Prom Night (2023, Suspense) Zoe Belkin, Karen Cliche LMN, 9 p.m.
First Sunday (2008, Comedy) Ice Cube, Katt Williams BET, 10 p.m.
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000, Action) Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie SYFY, 10 p.m.