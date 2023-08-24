Mission: Impossible(1996, Action) Tom Cruise, Jon Voight BBC America, 5 p.m.
Captain America: The First Avenger(2011, Action) Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell FX, 6:30 p.m.
Air Force One(1997, Suspense) Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman Paramount, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas(1995, Children) Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn Disney, 7 p.m.
Taken 2(2012, Action) Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace TNT, 7 p.m.
Twister(1996, Action) Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton AMC, 7 p.m.
Mission: Impossible II(2000, Action) Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott BBC America, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Cold Pursuit(2019, Action) Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman TNT, 9 p.m.
Little Man(2006, Comedy) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans VH1, 9 p.m.
Speed(1994, Action) Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper AMC, 9:30 p.m.
Apollo 13(1995, Historical drama) Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton Paramount, 10 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton(2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins BET, 10 p.m.
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008, Comedy) Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones TBS, 10:30 p.m.