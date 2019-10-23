FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Midland University swim teams traveled to Fort Dodge, Iowa, recently to compete in a meet hosted by Iowa Central Community College.
Joining the Warriors and Tritons were the men’s and women’s squads from Olivet Nazarene University and the men from South Dakota State University. Each school competed against the others in a dual format.
Midland’s men’s team picked up a victory over Olivet Nazarene (106-99) and lost to South Dakota State (152-53) and to Iowa Central (150-55). The women dropped both of their duals to Olivet Nazarene (162-37) and to Iowa Central (130-50).
Tyler Penney picked up the lone win for the Warriors individually. He won the men’s 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:08.63. Scott Cain had a second-place finish in the men’s 100 yard freestyle (48.29) and finished third in the 50 yard freestyle (21.16).
“The scores don’t reflect how close the meet actually was. We were just off on a couple of races,” Midland head coach Ryan Bubb said. “If a couple of touches had gone our way, I think the meet would have been a lot closer on both the men’s and women’s side. What I really liked to see was the fight and heart the team gave. We had a really tough week of training and they did a good job of pushing through. Even at the end I saw a lot of drive, desire, and determination. This is a very special team and they have a very bright future.”
Other Midland swimmers with top five finishes were:
- Rianna Mueller – 1,000 yd. freestyle, 4th – 12:00.89
- Caleb Miller – 1,000 yd. freestyle, 4th – 10:16.19
- Anna Windedahl – 200 yd. butterfly, 4th – 2:53.88
- Nerissa Wagner – 200 yd. backstroke, 4th – 2:24.57
- Abby Bruck – 50 yd. freestyle, 5th – 26.87
- Kadisyn Kircher – 400 yd. individual medley, 5th – 5:07.69
- Abby Bruck – 100 yd. freestyle, 5th – 58.76
- Kadisyn Kircher – 500 yd. freestyle, 5th – 5:42.42
- Caleb Miller – 500 yd. freestyle, 5th – 4:57.29
- Gracie Lefholz – 200 yd. breaststroke, 5th – 2:45.92
Midland will be back in action at home this weekend as the Warriors host Iowa Lakes and Tabor College for a 2 p.m. triangular meet at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.