Nadia
Nadia is around 4 years old and a petite 35 lbs. She can be a bit shy at first, and... View on PetFinder
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
- Updated
At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
- Updated
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
- Updated
At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a …
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
Compared to other sports, Dalton Blaha was drawn into competitive shooting as he could determine his success based on his personal input alone.
- Updated
At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…