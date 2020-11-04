 Skip to main content
NAIA announces it will not charge fall, winter athletes with season of comeptition
NAIA

Midland's fall and winter athletes will not be charged with a year of competition for the 2020-21 seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the NAIA announced Wednesday. 

The NAIA’s Council of Presidents Executive Committee met Wednesday and voted not to charge fall and winter student-athletes a season of competition for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Due to the constraints that COVID-19 has imposed on collegiate athletics, most of our conferences believed it was in the best interest of our fall and winter student-athletes to not charge a season of competition this year,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr in a press release. “Many factors were taken into account, but the underlying consideration was relieving pressure on both student-athletes, as well as institutions, as they continue to navigate the fall and winter seasons.”

This decision was based on a survey of conferences and reflects the majority feedback.

Of the 19 conferences that responded, 12 were in favor of removing the 50% rule, four were in favor of keeping the 50% rule, and three were divided in their position.

