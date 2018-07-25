It’s nearly impossible to know what’s going to happen in an all-star game as a player. The playing field is usually new and the rosters are stacked, so Wednesday night was a pretty special experience for Lincoln Pius X graduate Haleigh Hoefs.
The Chadron State softball recruit had herself a night against the state’s best competition and while her Blue team didn’t pick up the win in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star softball game, she still finished 2-for-3 with two runs in the 9-8 loss.
In addition to her on-field performance, Hoefs also received the Most Valuable Teammate award, presented to a player on each team voted on by players and coaches.
“It’s so nice to be seen and respected by my peers,” Hoefs said. “I put a lot of effort in and making sure that everyone enjoyed the game. My goal was to come out here and represent the 2018 class because I think this is the best class this state has produced in a while.”
Arlington’s May Hoesing was Hoefs’ teammate on the Blue team. Brianna Brabec of Wahoo was on the Red team.
For others at the game, it was a time to reflect on their high school careers and focus on the next step ahead. York graduate and future Husker Karlee Seevers got one last chance to play for her mom, Danyel, on Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
“We knew going out that I was only going to pitch four innings, so when I went out there for the fourth it was pretty emotional,” Seevers said. “It was also my last time with my catcher Kylee (Nixon), so we all gave each other a big hug before the inning and when we all came back in. It was bittersweet.”
As for the mound at Bowlin Stadium, the future home for Seevers, it seems like a perfect fit for the former Duke standout.
“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous going out there. But as the game went on, I got more comfortable and knew that I made the right choice signing here,” Seevers said. “I have a countdown on my phone for when I start at Nebraska and I’m just counting down the days right now. I’m so excited.”
It was one last time to coach players who have helped build a culture of winning at their high school.
Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Watt got the chance to coach both Britny Davis and Amber Storer for the Red team and coached them to a win one last time.
“This was very special,” Watt said. “Those two have been three- or four-year starters for us. Britny has overcome two ACL injuries, so to see her out here and getting a big hit early on was just so great.”