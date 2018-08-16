Tre Neal has called Lincoln home for a little more than two weeks.
He’s had only 12 preseason football practices with his new team. But he already has formed a reasonable opinion about Nebraska’s 4-8 record last season.
“If you see the talent on this team, I don’t understand (that record),” said the former Central Florida safety, who arrived in Lincoln as a graduate transfer intent on becoming a dentist while also putting some teeth into a Husker defense that ranked 101st nationally in 2017.
A 13-game starter last season for the undefeated Knights, Neal’s particularly impressed with Nebraska’s receivers, arguably the strength of the team.
“They’re going to put up points,” he said Tuesday.
He harkened back to his time at UCF, which climbed from 0-12 in 2015 to 6-7 in 2016 to 13-0 in 2017, with Scott Frost leading the program in 2016 and 2017.
“Our first year at UCF, there weren’t too many receivers that were super-good — we had a few,” Neal said. “But these guys here, they’re already six or seven deep as far as really good receivers who can play. If they can pick up the offense and start getting conditioned to where they can run the tempo, they’ll be really dangerous on the outside.
“A few of the running backs are really talented,” he added, mentioning Tre Bryant and Maurice Washington.
Nebraska fans hunger for a UCF-like transformation with Frost now in charge. But it would necessitate a rapid change in mindset and culture.
“You can tell they’ve come a long way,” Neal said. “I’ve heard things like, you know, it was a bad team last year. But these are really good guys, so I don’t know what was going on last year. But as long as we can mesh together, that’s the key. You’ve got to play for your brothers. We’re starting to learn it. We’re not fully invested sometimes. We might take a play off. You can take a play off for you, but you’re hurting your teammate next to you.
“Once we start understanding that philosophy, you’ll start developing better bonds.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Neal, who recorded 68 tackles and three interceptions in 2017, will do what he can to help matters. His maturity is striking. To wit: He came to Nebraska because UCF didn’t offer a graduate program in pre-med.
“I’ve got to set myself up for the next 40 years,” he said. “I love UCF and all that. But they didn’t have my graduate program. That’s the only reason I left.”
He considered studying to become an anesthesiologist. But anesthesiologists often work odd hours, he said, and he envisions someday having a family — and spending weekends with his family.
So, better to become a dentist, he said.
How’s that for forward thinking?
Meanwhile, Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher respects Neal’s ability to communicate on the field.
“He’s a quarterback on defense,” Fisher said. “That’s what he was at UCF. We asked him to go out and get the defense lined up and make all the checks. He did it and did it with confidence. He’s been doing that since he’s been back with us.”
Fisher, though, isn’t the type to hand a starting job to anyone.
“He hasn’t been here, so I wouldn’t say it’s just a walk in the park,” the coach said. “We’ve added on to the defense, so he had to learn some of the add-ons, and then get back on pace.”
Neal’s situation is intriguing. He understands he’s a new guy in town. But he makes it clear he’s trying to win a starting job, even at a position that includes seniors Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed.
“I introduce myself and tell (teammates) straight up, ‘I’m here to work, I’m here to play, I’m here to make you better, I’m here to make myself better,’” Neal said.
He emphasizes Nebraska will need ample depth on defense because Frost’s offenses, when clicking, tend to score quickly, meaning there’s often little time for the defense to rest.
Bottom line, Neal said, football is about competition — for wins as well as starting jobs.
“Don’t get mad because somebody comes to compete,” he said. “You should embrace that challenge. They brought me in to come here and play. I want guys to understand that, first and foremost. We can get that out of the way. If they’re out there ballin’ and doing better than me, then you know what, they deserve to play.
“That’s the name of the game. You want to put the best 11 guys on the field.”
Neal mostly just wants to run and make bone-jarring hits, which helps explain why once he decided he would transfer to Nebraska, he called special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt and made clear he wanted to help in that area.
During UCF’s preseason camp last August, Neal noted an important shift in mindset. Suddenly guys were competing hard for special-teams jobs.
“Guys are going to compete to start on offense, guys are going to compete to start on defense, but once we started understanding you need to compete on special teams, that’s when we took the leap from 6-7 to 13-0,” he said. “A lot of people overlook special teams just because they think it’s the dirty work.”
The conversation soon shifted to a form of cleaner work: Many folk also overlook the importance of flossing, said Neal, the aspiring dentist.
“It’s just as important as brushing your teeth, if not more important,” he said.
Yep, another good call by the aspiring Husker starting safety.