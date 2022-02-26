Nebraska Cancer Specialists offers hope to patients through classes, therapy

After receiving a cancer diagnosis, Kelly Horn said the next few steps can oftentimes be overwhelming.

"Choosing the right oncologist at the right facility is one of the most important decisions that a new patient will make," she said. "It's important to make informed choices, take an active role in care, and feel confident that your oncologist is the best choice for you. The physicians at Nebraska Cancer Specialists are some of the most experienced and highly qualified in the area."

Nebraska Cancer Specialists, located at Methodist Fremont Health at 450 E. 23rd St., offers a variety of services for cancer patients, as well as diagnosis and research for the Fremont area.

"It's about personalized care," said Horn, director of marketing and community outreach. "Patients can receive the same treatments as some of the top centers in the world, right here in their neighborhood."

The center was founded by Drs. Robert Langdon and Margaret Block in 1992 and also has locations in Omaha, Papillion, Grand Island, Hastings and West Point.

Initially starting with a handful of physicians, the center now has nearly 300 employees.

"We're getting ready to celebrate our 30th birthday, May 1, and we're excited to celebrate the entire month with fun things planned for employees and patients," Horn said. "We are doing that on March 1, so we're pretty excited about it."

In each of its locations, NCS works closely with the local health systems to provide highly trained experts in the field.

"From the moment a patient walks through the door, we want them to feel supported and empowered to ask about what they need and talk about what they are going through," Dr. Mary Wells said.

Every time a patient returns to the center, Horn said the same physicians, nurses, medical assistants and receptionists are there to welcome them.

"It really helps those patients feel like they're establishing a relationship with their care team to provide the most streamlined, seamless care that they can receive," she said.

Wells said the NCS team is always there for patients 24/7 and are able to help them with anything that may come up.

"There's always somebody there for them," she said. "Patients learn that fast, and I think it makes them feel really good."

The services provided by NCS focus on providing care even beyond cancer itself, including mental health services, occupational therapy, genetic counseling, palliative care, imaging services and nutrition services.

As well as providing treatment options, Horn said NCS also provides access to its multiple clinical trials through its robust research program.

"Patients have not only their medical oncology care team, but they have an entirely dedicated research care team as well, everything from a research director, manager, coordinator, data analyst, a nurse, and they work hand-in-hand with the medical oncologist," she said. "So it just really provides that extra added layer of care."

NCS also has started offering Movement for Longevity classes again, a program that had been on hold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the newest classes offered by NCS in Omaha is tai chi, a traditional Chinese form of exercise that focuses on improving mindfulness and stress reduction through slow-flowing movements and breathing.

The class, added at the beginning of the year, is held at the Midwest Cancer Center-Legacy in Omaha on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. It has a suggested donation of $10 for a six-week class.

Horn said research has shown that individuals 65 and older who practice the exercise regularly reduce their fall risk by up to 55%.

"That's pretty significant when you are getting to a certain age and you're starting to feel maybe a little bit unsteady," she said. "The tai chi class really helps build up those muscles and help with balance and strengthening some of those core muscle groups."

Additionally, Horn said the center is working on rolling out NCS Connect, a new peer mentoring program designed to empower newly diagnosed cancer patients.

Through the program, Horn said the patients are paired with current or former cancer patients who can provide insight on their own cancer experience.

"They're great listeners, they can offer suggestions or questions to the medical team and just really service the source for reasoning out decisions for patients," she said.

Those interested in being a mentor for NCS Connect can get signed up by visiting nebraskacancer.com/connect. Participants are matched through a variety of factors, including the type of cancer, treatment, gender, communication needs and other requests.

"After they meet with that patient for the first time and kind of complete a phone evaluation, then that mentee, if they feel like it's a good fit, will be able to contact that individual as often as needed," Horn said.

Like the center's other services, Horn said the program is confidential for all parties involved.

"It's just a really exciting new program," she said. "We sent out some information last weekend and had a really overwhelming response, so we're hoping to add the program in all of our locations, including our Fremont location."

Having a cancer treatment center so close to where they live is especially important for patients, Horn said.

"Not only do patients need medical care, they need emotional, financial and social services too," Dr. M. Salman Haroon said. "It's very impactful for patients to receive this so close to home without the stress of travel to an unfamiliar area."

From every aspect of their cancer treatment, Wells said she's heard feedback from patients on how well they've been treated by the NCS team.

"It's not just me, by any means, who makes people feel supported and less afraid," she said. "We work really hard to create an environment that wherever a patient is in their journey, there's someone at NCS who wants to take really great care of them."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0