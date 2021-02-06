 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture dean's honor roll
View Comments

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture dean's honor roll

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis

Pell grant students: 20%

Students with federal loans: 23%

Cost to attend: $15,974

Price after financial aid: $11,369

6-year graduation rate not listed

Median debt: $13,875

Began repayment in five years: 77%

Average earnings after 10 years: $52,700

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Hannah Murray of North Bend was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The only two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics solely in veterinary technology and agriculture sciences.

Students named to the dean’s honor roll earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police cite Fremont man
Crime and Courts

Police cite Fremont man

  • Updated

At approximately 10:05 p.m., Feb. 2, Kyle T. Shipman, 35, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of obstructing government operations near Military…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News