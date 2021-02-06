Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture dean's honor roll

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Hannah Murray of North Bend was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The only two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA offers academics solely in veterinary technology and agriculture sciences.
Students named to the dean’s honor roll earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
