Aging population should spur tax law review
By 2050, Nebraskans ages 65 and up will account for 21 percent of the state’s population, up from 13.8 percent in 2012, according to an annual Kids Count Nebraska report.
Our society needs to prepare for the multiple issues that will arise as our elderly population increases and, in many cases, eventually faces major physical and mental challenges. A recent court case before the Nebraska Supreme Court provided an important example. Tax payments were left unpaid for a 480-acre property in Platte County owned by a 94-year-old widow living in a retirement home in North Platte. An investment company paid $50,000 in back taxes and interest, thereby acquiring the land — valued at $1.1 million. The majority on the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled last week in favor of the company, Vandelay Investments, saying it followed the law in how it conducted itself.
In the wake of this case, the Nebraska Legislature can serve the public interest by examining the details of state law to see if adjustments can help avoid major miscommunications and misfortunes for families in such matters.
Such vigilance by the state makes sense as Nebraska’s population ages and families increasingly deal with the challenges that result.
Primary proves every vote counts
It is important to our democracy that U.S. citizens live up to their responsibilities, and that means voting in local, state and federal elections. The recent primary election in neighboring Kansas proves that every vote counts.
When the smoke cleared, only 121 votes of 311,000 cast separated incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer and his challenger, Kris Kobach, Kansas’ secretary of state.
If you believe that your vote doesn’t matter, remember the Kansas race. Anytime you hear a friend or relative suggest that elections are a waste of time, remember the Kansas race. Anytime you doubt that performing your civic duty isn’t necessary, remember the number 121.
It was a winning number for Kobach, but for Colyer, those 10 dozen votes will cost him his office.
Every vote makes a difference. Register, and then cast your ballot on Nov. 6.
Education lifts mothers out of poverty
As home to a community college, McCook has a chance to play a part in the important cause of lifting single moms out of poverty.
The Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that, according to the latest data available, only 13 percent of single mothers with a bachelor’s degree live in poverty.
That compares to 41 percent with only a high school diploma or 32 percent of single mothers with some college experience. The number of single mothers with an advanced degree living in poverty is 8 percent.
Motherhood is a tough job, but try to raise a child on your own while holding down a job (or two) and attending college, and it’s easy to see why more such women don’t achieve a college degree.
Educational institutions — coupled with a local economy offering flexible employment opportunities, plus friends, family, churches and other organizations providing support systems — can help lift single mothers out of the grind of poverty.
