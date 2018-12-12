We must dissuade teens from vaping
A 17-year-old gave a sobering answer when asked recently how often he vapes.
“All day, every day,” he responded.
Unfortunately, school personnel say they’re seeing a dramatic increase in the e-cigarette habit among high school and middle school students.
Nationally, the number of students surveyed who say they’ve tried vaping has increased since 2017 by some 78 percent among high school students and almost 48 percent among middle schoolers, according to a new survey released by Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the survey, 3.6 million kids reported vaping at least once in the previous 30 days. In addition, 28 percent of high school respondents said they used e-cigarettes at least 20 days a month.
In generations past, many Americans took up smoking, belatedly coming to understand the harm they had done to their health. Now, society needs to help teenagers reach that important awareness before they travel too far down a road they may later regret.
- Omaha World-Herald
Giving on rise locally, nationally
The booming economy and accompanying robust stock market spurred charitable giving by individuals, corporations, foundations bequests and testamentary gifts to U.S. charities estimated at $410 billion in 2017.
Despite concerns about sweeping changes in tax policy and polarized political divisions across the land, charitable giving grew by 5.2 percent over the year prior. This is good news for nonprofits as the positive effects of tax reform will contribute to stronger giving in 2018 and beyond.
Meanwhile, contributions distributed by foundations have been increasing significantly over the past seven years. The Foundation Center calculated an annualized average growth rate of 7.6 percent that greatly outpaces the 4.3 percent annualized average growth rate for total giving.
Central Nebraskans have been recognized for having the highest per capita giving rate in the state. We salute you in this Christmas season for making a difference in the lives of others.
- Grand Island Independent
Reduce spending to fix tax policy
We support the three major legislative initiatives for 2019 announced last week by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry: workforce development; individual and corporate income tax reform; and government efficiency.
However, we wonder why the chamber is not calling upon legislators to fix the state’s flawed property tax system, which overburdens farmers and ranchers and threatens to fatally harm many operations.
By omitting mention of property taxes, business leaders may be signaling lawmakers that they believe property taxes are better left untouched. That’s a message the urban-tilting Legislature doesn’t need to hear because proposals to fix the property tax dilemma will require the full Legislature’s attention.
Reining in the cost of government may be the most important initiative because reducing taxes will not happen without an accompanying reduction in spending. Cutting spending is the only way to reduce income taxes as well as property taxes.
- Kearney Hub