Nebraska officeholders praised President Donald Trump on Friday for conclusion of a new U.S. trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that was signed into effect earlier in the day.
“President Trump has delivered on his promise to finalize a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
“The importance of this new deal to Nebraska cannot be overstated,” the governor said. “These two countries are top customers for Nebraska and are critical markets for growing trade opportunities.”
The new agreement “helps give Nebraska’s farmers and businesses much-needed certainty and will help us grow these important trade relationships for years to come,” he said.
Mexico is Nebraska’s second largest export market; Canada ranks third.
Combined, the two countries purchased more than $2.4 billion of Nebraska exports in 2016. Mexico is the state’s largest export market for corn, dairy products and sugar/sweeteners.
Sen. Deb Fischer said she is “grateful to President Trump for his hard work to negotiate this modernized trade deal.”
“Nebraska agriculture producers and their families depend on access to international markets, especially during these difficult times for the farm economy,” she said.
Rep. Adrian Smith, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee whose jurisdiction includes trade, commended the president for negotiating a new trade pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The new agreement “holds great promise for Nebraska’s agricultural producers through expanded trade with America’s neighbors,” Smith said.
“I look forward to reviewing the agreement in detail once submitted to Congress for ratification.”