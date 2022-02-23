Nebraska’s Indian Wars subject of Neihardt Center presentation

More than three centuries of Nebraska’s history during the Plains Indian Wars will be the subject of a presentation by Jeff Barnes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.

Admission is free. Masks are required.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars” by historian Jeff Barnes, is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and Europeans/Americans in Nebraska from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. These places of interaction include explorations, trading posts and missions, military forts and fights, and include contemporary recognition of important individuals during the conflicts.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”

A fifth-generation Nebraskan and former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a past trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and former marketing director of the Durham Museum.

The John G. Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm St. in Bancroft. For more information, call 402-648-3388, email neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit neihardtcenter.org/events.

