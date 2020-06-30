Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles

New State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg got about 10 days on the job before having to make possibly the hardest decision of his career.
On Tuesday, Ogg recommended to State Fair Board members that they approve a very slimmed down event this year that focuses on livestock events for youths in 4-H and FFA.
The only other option, Ogg said, was to cancel the fair altogether and focus on next year.
Board members voted in favor of the scaled-down option and also voted to give Ogg the flexibility to add in other events later if conditions allow, including, possibly, a carnival.
Going forward with the scaled-down version will add about $200,000 in costs in the board's budget compared with not having a fair, but Ogg and several board members said they believe it is worth it.
Ogg said people are "hungry for some wholesome social activity," and the fair will provide that.
Plans are to host 4-H exhibits and contests on the first weekend of the fair, which begins Aug. 28, and FFA activities on the second weekend. Depending on conditions and what activities are allowed, the fair "could go dark" during the week, Ogg said.
He said there are likely to be as many as 5,000 youth exhibitors attending the fair, which could mean as many as 15,000 people including family members. The fair would expect to have vendors on site to feed and provide other services to those people. There will be no gate fees for people attending the fair.
One potentially controversial option that fair management is considering is to still have a midway carnival.
Ogg said that would only happen if Hall County is in Phase 4 of Gov. Pete Ricketts' reopening plan. Because it was one of the hardest-hit areas in the state from the coronavirus pandemic, Hall County is one of four counties still in Phase 2, although it is scheduled to move to Phase 3 on July 6.
Board member Jeremy Jensen, who is the former mayor of Grand Island, said he is not in favor of having a carnival.
"As it sits today, I think the carnival is a horrible idea," he said, noting that it would likely to be packed with local schoolchildren, which could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases in local schools.
"I strongly feel that would be a big mistake for the fair to do that," he said.
Board members Chris Kircher and Steve Wehrbein also expressed concern about having a carnival.
Ogg pointed out that having a carnival is far from certain and could only happen if a number of pieces fall into place. But he said it's important to have that option available if conditions warrant.
"For many of our guests, that is the fair," he said of the carnival.
Nebraska is one of few states that will still have a state fair. Among the states that have canceled are Iowa, Oklahoma, Illinois, Minnesota and North Dakota.
However, several neighboring states, including Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota, are still planning to have some version of their fairs.
On Monday, another prominent Grand Island-area event, Husker Harvest Days, was canceled over concerns about COVID-19 spikes in other parts of the country, since many of that event's attendees come from out of state.
State Fair officials and board members expressed concerns about a possible resurgence of the disease over the next couple of months in Nebraska, but Ogg said the fair as approved Tuesday would be able to go forward even if the current restrictions in Grand Island, set to be relaxed next week, were kept in place.
Fair officials will spend the next couple of months working out details of the slimmed-down fair. In addition to a carnival, other activities that might be added include motorsports events, taverns and additional concessions.
“All events and activities will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures,” said Beth Smith, State Fair Board chairwoman. “We hold the youth and families involved in 4-H and FFA near and dear to us. 4-H and FFA youth have been hard at work for months preparing their exhibits and livestock, and this gives them the opportunity to showcase those efforts.”
The scaled-down fair will mean an economic hit for Grand Island, which estimates the event brings in $20 million in economic activity.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, noted that the cancellation of Husker Harvest Days along with the scaled-down fair will mean restaurants, hotels, retail stores and other businesses take a double hit.
"We are optimistic about our businesses’ ability to weather this storm as they have weathered other storms in the past," Johnson said in an email.
"We look forward to working with the Nebraska State Fair in ensuring that this year’s event is the best it can be."
