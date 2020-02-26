Nebraska tomato greenhouse will face $400K fine for role in conspiracy to rely on illegal workforce

O’Neill Ventures Inc., a tomato greenhouse and packing plant located in north-central Nebraska, will have to pay a $400,000 fine after pleading guilty in federal court Wednesday to conspiring to harbor undocumented aliens.
The corporation also must allow Department of Homeland Security investigators to conduct reviews and inspections of their labor practices and hiring processes, according to a news release from United States Attorney Joe Kelly’s office.
Kelly said O’Neill Ventures admitted through the plea agreement to knowingly employing and harboring undocumented aliens since 2014, involving a staffing agency run by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado.
At Sanchez-Delgado’s sentencing hearing in November, Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard described the financial exploitation of the workers at the tomato plant and other agricultural work sites as one of the “most egregious financial crimes” that he’d ever seen.
Sanchez-Delgado got the 10-year maximum sentence.
On Aug. 8, 2018, agents and officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant at the O’Neill tomato plant and found that undocumented alien workers made up about 70% of the company’s workforce.
Kelly said John Good, an Atkinson car salesman and owner of an O’Neill Mexican restaurant, also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Sanchez-Delgado in his plot to unlawfully employ undocumented aliens, and particularly for employing Magdalena Castro-Benitez, Sanchez-Delgado’s wife, at the La Herradura restaurant.
Good’s trial in November ended in a mistrial.
Now, he faces up to six months of incarceration, a fine of $3,000 per alien, and a term of supervised release of up to a year at his sentencing May 29.
ICE and Homeland Security investigated the case.