Nebraska Wesleyan University academic honors list
View Comments

Nebraska Wesleyan University academic honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester academic honors list for its traditional undergraduate program.

A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.

The following area students were honored:

Arlington: Jackson Borgmann, Bradley Ernesti.

Colon: Kaleb Weist.

Fremont: Avery Decker, Jonathon Hansen, Abigail Johnson, Emily Saxton.

Lyons: Amanda Alford.

Mead: Tanner Langemeier.

Nickerson: Annie Cooper.

Prague: Amber Cooper.

Valley: Elizabeth Fleissner, Madelyn Wurth.

Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Sam Lindgren.

Waterloo: Garrett Walvoord.

West Point: Leah Bracht, Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier, Sergio Rodriguez Arcos.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News