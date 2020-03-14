Nebraska Wesleyan University academic honors list

Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester academic honors list for its traditional undergraduate program.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
The following area students were honored:
Arlington: Jackson Borgmann, Bradley Ernesti.
Colon: Kaleb Weist.
Fremont: Avery Decker, Jonathon Hansen, Abigail Johnson, Emily Saxton.
Lyons: Amanda Alford.
Mead: Tanner Langemeier.
Nickerson: Annie Cooper.
Prague: Amber Cooper.
Valley: Elizabeth Fleissner, Madelyn Wurth.
Wahoo: Veronica Hart, Sam Lindgren.
Waterloo: Garrett Walvoord.
West Point: Leah Bracht, Marci Franzluebbers, Hannah Kreikemeier, Sergio Rodriguez Arcos.