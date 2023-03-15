Sec. 6-107.1 DANGEROUS ANIMALS; ACTIONS REQUIRED; COSTS; LIMITATIONS ON

TRANSPORT; PERMANENT RELOCATION; PROCEDURE.

(a) Except for a reasonable veterinary treatment purpose, or upon expressed permission from the jurisdiction

of another for permanent relocation purposes, it shall be unlawful for any OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a

DANGEROUS ANIMAL to transport such ANIMAL or permit such ANIMAL to be transported to another

county, city, or village in this state.

(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to bring any ANIMAL into the City, which has, under any other jurisdiction

not limited to the State of Nebraska, been judicially or administratively determined by any jurisdiction to be

a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL, a vicious ANIMAL, a public nuisance, or a threat to

the health or safety of human beings or other pet ANIMALS.

Sec. 6-107.2 DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMALS; ACTIONS REQUIRED;

Within 30 days of declaration, the OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL

shall comply with the following actions required:

(1) A DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be spayed or neutered by a licensed

veterinarian. Within 72 hours of this procedure, written notice provided by the licensed veterinarian

shall be given to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY.

(2) A DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be implanted with a microchip identification

number by a licensed veterinarian. Within 72 hours of this procedure, written notice provided by the

licensed veterinarian shall be given to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY. Written notice provided by

the company under which the microchip was sold confirming satisfactory ownership registration of the

microchip shall also be provided to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY prior to the expiration of the 30

days following declaration..

(3) The cost of the aforementioned processes and procedures shall be the responsibility of the OWNER or

CUSTODIAN of the DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL.

(4) It shall be unlawful for any person whether OWNER or CUSTODIAN to harbor any DANGEROUS or

POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL in this City without having complied with this section.

Sec. 6-107.3 DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMALS; CONTINUOUS CONTROL

REQUIRED:

The OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be responsible for

control of the ANIMAL at all times. Under no circumstance will the OWNER or CUSTODIAN permit the ANIMAL to

go unrestrained or out of direct control when outside the secure confines of its cage or pen. Restraint shall include

a muzzle, or chain or leash affixed to a harness secured around the ANIMAL’S body as per manufacturer

recommendation. In addition, no OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL

shall permit the ANIMAL to be under the control of a person under 19 (nineteen) years of age while outside of a

securely fenced area as defined in 6-107.4 and off the property of its OWNER or CUSTODIAN.

Sec. 6-107.4 DANGEROUS ANIMALS; OWNERSHIP, SECURE FENCE CONFINEMENT; WARNING

SIGNS REQUIRED.

(a) While on the OWNER’S property, a DANGEROUS AMIMAL shall be securely confined, in a humane manner,

indoors or in a securely enclosed and locked pen or structure suitably designed to prevent the entry of

young children and to prevent the ANIMAL from escaping. The pen or structure shall have secure sides and

a secure top. If the pen or structure has no bottom secured to the sides, the sides shall be embedded into

the ground at a depth of at least one foot. The pen or structure shall also protect the ANIMAL from the

elements. The pen or structure shall be at least ten feet from any property line of the OWNER. The OWNER

of a DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall post warning signs on the property where the ANIMAL is kept that are

clearly visible from all areas of public access and that inform persons that a DANGEROUS ANIMAL is on the

property. Each warning sign shall be no less than ten inches by twelve inches and shall contain the words

“WARNING” and “DANGEROUS ANIMAL” in high-contrast lettering at least three inches high on a black

background.

(b) No person, firm, partnership, limited liability company, or corporation shall own, keep, or harbor or allow to

be in or on any premises occupied by him, her, or it or under his, her, or its charge or control any

DANGEROUS ANIMAL without complying with the requirements of this section or other portions of this

section or this chapter regarding DANGEROUS ANIMALS.

Sec. 6-107.6 IMPOUNDMENT OF DANGEROUS ANIMALS DURING ENFORCEMENT

PROCEEDINGS:

If there is reasonable cause shown that the offending ANIMAL, under section 6-107 or 6-115, may constitute

a hazard to the safety of the public at large during the pendency of any action commenced thereunder, any

Fremont Police Officer or law enforcement officer shall prepare and present a written ORDER OF IMPOUNDMENT

to the courts, outlining such reasonable cause and concerns therein. If deemed necessary, the court may then

order such ANIMAL or ANIMALS be impounded or remain impounded pending the outcome of such proceedings.

Any person, who owns, keeps, harbors, maintains, or controls any ANIMAL involved in such impoundment

shall pay all expenses, including shelter, food, veterinary expenses, boarding, or other expenses, necessitated by

the impoundment of the ANIMAL for the protection of the public and other expenses as may be required. The

authority may require such person to pay, within ten days of notice given by way of a written postponement of

disposition notice, an amount sufficient to pay all reasonable expenses incurred in caring and providing for the

ANIMAL, including estimated medical care, for 30 days, inclusive of the date on which the ANIMAL was

impounded.

If such payment is not made prior to expiration of this ten-day period from the date the written notice is

issued, the ANIMAL ownership shall be relinquished and the ANIMAL may be disposed of as the court deems

appropriate. Such payment shall also be required for each succeeding 30-day period. Written notice of payment

required shall be issued to the OWNER setting forth each 30-day period. If any such payment is not made prior to

the end of each succeeding 30-day period, the ANIMAL ownership shall be relinquished and may be disposed of as

the court deems appropriate. The amount of the payment shall be based on the current rate for board at the

ANIMAL SHELTER and the condition of the ANIMAL after examination of the ANIMAL by a veterinarian acting for

the City. Any such payment received in excess of the amount determined to be due for the board and care of the

ANIMAL shall be refunded by the authority upon expiration of the order of impoundment

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the OWNER or CUSTODIAN is subsequently found not guilty of violating

this section, the OWNER or CUSTODIAN shall only be required to pay the veterinary expenses and one-half of the

board and care fees determined to be due.

Sec. 6-107.7 APPEAL OF DANGEROUS OR POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL DECLARATION

APPEAL - When the owner(s) of any animal that has been declared to be dangerous or potentially dangerous; or

when an owner(s) has been declared to be a Reckless Owner by the Animal Control Authority or an Animal Control

Officer, they may APPEAL said declaration(s) to the Animal Control Commission by submitting a letter of intent to

appeal within 3 days (seventy-two hours) of either receiving a citation, or personal service, or mailed notice of such

declaration.

An Appeals Commission shall schedule and hold a hearing within ten (10) days of receipt of the letter of APPEAL to

the Commission. The hearing shall be conducted informally. The animal's owner and Animal Control Authority or

Animal Control Officer are encouraged to file materials with the Commission in advance, but shall have the

opportunity to present relevant oral argument and/or written material, as well as statements or reasons

supporting or opposing the citation or declaration(s). Statements by each participant, inclusive of representation

or any supporting witnesses, shall be limited to a total time of one (1) hour. Upon conclusion of the hearing the

Appeals Commission shall affirm, modify or deny the declaration(s) of the Animal Control Authority or Animal

Control Officer. If the declaration is affirmed, or modified and affirmed, applicable provisions of State Statute or

this Chapter shall be enforced. If denied, the declaration(s) shall be nullified.

Written notice of the Appeals Commission’s decision shall be provided to the animal's owner(s) and the Animal

Control Authority, either personally or by United States Mail. The materials received, meeting minutes and the

decision rendered by the Appeals Commission, may be used by the Animal Control Authority or the owner(s) in any

subsequent Court proceedings.

APPEAL COMMISSION - An Appeals Commission is hereby created as a permanent Commission, which shall

consist of five (5) members; one of which is the Chief of Police and four (4) who shall be citizens of the City of

Fremont. One of which shall be a licensed veterinarian or veterinarian technician, and all of which shall be voting

members. These four (4) members shall be appointed apply, be interviewed and nominated by the Mayor and

approved by a majority vote of all members of the Fremont City Council.

This Commission shall serve only for the purpose of hearing appeals regarding declarations of (1) a Dangerous

Animal, (2) a Potentially Dangerous Animal or (3) a RECKLESS OWNER. Each member of the Appeals Commission

shall serve a staggered term of 4 years unless re-appointed, and shall be removable, prior to the expiration of their

term, only for good and sufficient cause by the approving authority or by voluntary resignation.

The four (4) appointed members of the Appeals Commission shall serve without compensation and under the

discretion and authority of the City Council. The Commission shall annually elect a Chairperson and a Secretary.

The Appeals Commission shall conduct their meetings in compliance with Open Public Meetings Act laws of the

State of Nebraska, maintain minutes, and submit their minutes to the City Clerk in writing in a timely manner,

where they shall be available for public inspection and published as prescribed by State law.

The Appeals Commission shall meet as necessary; special meetings may be held at the request of the Chairperson

or any three (3) members of the Appeals Commission.

Sec. 6-107.9 Dangerous Animals – Violation – Conviction – Effect

Except as provided in Neb. Rev. Stat. section §54-622.01, if a DANGEROUS ANIMAL of an OWNER with a prior

conviction under 6-107.1 or 6-107.2, or Neb. Rev. Stat. sections §54-617 to §54-624 attacks or bites a

human being or domestic ANIMAL, the OWNER shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. In addition, the

DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be immediately confiscated by an ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY, placed in

quarantine for the proper length of time, and thereafter destroyed in an expeditious and humane manner