Sec. 6-107.1 DANGEROUS ANIMALS; ACTIONS REQUIRED; COSTS; LIMITATIONS ON
TRANSPORT; PERMANENT RELOCATION; PROCEDURE.
(a) Except for a reasonable veterinary treatment purpose, or upon expressed permission from the jurisdiction
of another for permanent relocation purposes, it shall be unlawful for any OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a
DANGEROUS ANIMAL to transport such ANIMAL or permit such ANIMAL to be transported to another
county, city, or village in this state.
(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to bring any ANIMAL into the City, which has, under any other jurisdiction
not limited to the State of Nebraska, been judicially or administratively determined by any jurisdiction to be
a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL, a vicious ANIMAL, a public nuisance, or a threat to
the health or safety of human beings or other pet ANIMALS.
Sec. 6-107.2 DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMALS; ACTIONS REQUIRED;
Within 30 days of declaration, the OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL
shall comply with the following actions required:
(1) A DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be spayed or neutered by a licensed
veterinarian. Within 72 hours of this procedure, written notice provided by the licensed veterinarian
shall be given to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY.
(2) A DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be implanted with a microchip identification
number by a licensed veterinarian. Within 72 hours of this procedure, written notice provided by the
licensed veterinarian shall be given to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY. Written notice provided by
the company under which the microchip was sold confirming satisfactory ownership registration of the
microchip shall also be provided to the ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY prior to the expiration of the 30
days following declaration..
(3) The cost of the aforementioned processes and procedures shall be the responsibility of the OWNER or
CUSTODIAN of the DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL.
(4) It shall be unlawful for any person whether OWNER or CUSTODIAN to harbor any DANGEROUS or
POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL in this City without having complied with this section.
Sec. 6-107.3 DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMALS; CONTINUOUS CONTROL
REQUIRED:
The OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be responsible for
control of the ANIMAL at all times. Under no circumstance will the OWNER or CUSTODIAN permit the ANIMAL to
go unrestrained or out of direct control when outside the secure confines of its cage or pen. Restraint shall include
a muzzle, or chain or leash affixed to a harness secured around the ANIMAL’S body as per manufacturer
recommendation. In addition, no OWNER or CUSTODIAN of a DANGEROUS or POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL
shall permit the ANIMAL to be under the control of a person under 19 (nineteen) years of age while outside of a
securely fenced area as defined in 6-107.4 and off the property of its OWNER or CUSTODIAN.
Sec. 6-107.4 DANGEROUS ANIMALS; OWNERSHIP, SECURE FENCE CONFINEMENT; WARNING
SIGNS REQUIRED.
(a) While on the OWNER’S property, a DANGEROUS AMIMAL shall be securely confined, in a humane manner,
indoors or in a securely enclosed and locked pen or structure suitably designed to prevent the entry of
young children and to prevent the ANIMAL from escaping. The pen or structure shall have secure sides and
a secure top. If the pen or structure has no bottom secured to the sides, the sides shall be embedded into
the ground at a depth of at least one foot. The pen or structure shall also protect the ANIMAL from the
elements. The pen or structure shall be at least ten feet from any property line of the OWNER. The OWNER
of a DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall post warning signs on the property where the ANIMAL is kept that are
clearly visible from all areas of public access and that inform persons that a DANGEROUS ANIMAL is on the
property. Each warning sign shall be no less than ten inches by twelve inches and shall contain the words
“WARNING” and “DANGEROUS ANIMAL” in high-contrast lettering at least three inches high on a black
background.
(b) No person, firm, partnership, limited liability company, or corporation shall own, keep, or harbor or allow to
be in or on any premises occupied by him, her, or it or under his, her, or its charge or control any
DANGEROUS ANIMAL without complying with the requirements of this section or other portions of this
section or this chapter regarding DANGEROUS ANIMALS.
Sec. 6-107.6 IMPOUNDMENT OF DANGEROUS ANIMALS DURING ENFORCEMENT
PROCEEDINGS:
If there is reasonable cause shown that the offending ANIMAL, under section 6-107 or 6-115, may constitute
a hazard to the safety of the public at large during the pendency of any action commenced thereunder, any
Fremont Police Officer or law enforcement officer shall prepare and present a written ORDER OF IMPOUNDMENT
to the courts, outlining such reasonable cause and concerns therein. If deemed necessary, the court may then
order such ANIMAL or ANIMALS be impounded or remain impounded pending the outcome of such proceedings.
Any person, who owns, keeps, harbors, maintains, or controls any ANIMAL involved in such impoundment
shall pay all expenses, including shelter, food, veterinary expenses, boarding, or other expenses, necessitated by
the impoundment of the ANIMAL for the protection of the public and other expenses as may be required. The
authority may require such person to pay, within ten days of notice given by way of a written postponement of
disposition notice, an amount sufficient to pay all reasonable expenses incurred in caring and providing for the
ANIMAL, including estimated medical care, for 30 days, inclusive of the date on which the ANIMAL was
impounded.
If such payment is not made prior to expiration of this ten-day period from the date the written notice is
issued, the ANIMAL ownership shall be relinquished and the ANIMAL may be disposed of as the court deems
appropriate. Such payment shall also be required for each succeeding 30-day period. Written notice of payment
required shall be issued to the OWNER setting forth each 30-day period. If any such payment is not made prior to
the end of each succeeding 30-day period, the ANIMAL ownership shall be relinquished and may be disposed of as
the court deems appropriate. The amount of the payment shall be based on the current rate for board at the
ANIMAL SHELTER and the condition of the ANIMAL after examination of the ANIMAL by a veterinarian acting for
the City. Any such payment received in excess of the amount determined to be due for the board and care of the
ANIMAL shall be refunded by the authority upon expiration of the order of impoundment
Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the OWNER or CUSTODIAN is subsequently found not guilty of violating
this section, the OWNER or CUSTODIAN shall only be required to pay the veterinary expenses and one-half of the
board and care fees determined to be due.
Sec. 6-107.7 APPEAL OF DANGEROUS OR POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ANIMAL DECLARATION
APPEAL - When the owner(s) of any animal that has been declared to be dangerous or potentially dangerous; or
when an owner(s) has been declared to be a Reckless Owner by the Animal Control Authority or an Animal Control
Officer, they may APPEAL said declaration(s) to the Animal Control Commission by submitting a letter of intent to
appeal within 3 days (seventy-two hours) of either receiving a citation, or personal service, or mailed notice of such
declaration.
An Appeals Commission shall schedule and hold a hearing within ten (10) days of receipt of the letter of APPEAL to
the Commission. The hearing shall be conducted informally. The animal's owner and Animal Control Authority or
Animal Control Officer are encouraged to file materials with the Commission in advance, but shall have the
opportunity to present relevant oral argument and/or written material, as well as statements or reasons
supporting or opposing the citation or declaration(s). Statements by each participant, inclusive of representation
or any supporting witnesses, shall be limited to a total time of one (1) hour. Upon conclusion of the hearing the
Appeals Commission shall affirm, modify or deny the declaration(s) of the Animal Control Authority or Animal
Control Officer. If the declaration is affirmed, or modified and affirmed, applicable provisions of State Statute or
this Chapter shall be enforced. If denied, the declaration(s) shall be nullified.
Written notice of the Appeals Commission’s decision shall be provided to the animal's owner(s) and the Animal
Control Authority, either personally or by United States Mail. The materials received, meeting minutes and the
decision rendered by the Appeals Commission, may be used by the Animal Control Authority or the owner(s) in any
subsequent Court proceedings.
APPEAL COMMISSION - An Appeals Commission is hereby created as a permanent Commission, which shall
consist of five (5) members; one of which is the Chief of Police and four (4) who shall be citizens of the City of
Fremont. One of which shall be a licensed veterinarian or veterinarian technician, and all of which shall be voting
members. These four (4) members shall be appointed apply, be interviewed and nominated by the Mayor and
approved by a majority vote of all members of the Fremont City Council.
This Commission shall serve only for the purpose of hearing appeals regarding declarations of (1) a Dangerous
Animal, (2) a Potentially Dangerous Animal or (3) a RECKLESS OWNER. Each member of the Appeals Commission
shall serve a staggered term of 4 years unless re-appointed, and shall be removable, prior to the expiration of their
term, only for good and sufficient cause by the approving authority or by voluntary resignation.
The four (4) appointed members of the Appeals Commission shall serve without compensation and under the
discretion and authority of the City Council. The Commission shall annually elect a Chairperson and a Secretary.
The Appeals Commission shall conduct their meetings in compliance with Open Public Meetings Act laws of the
State of Nebraska, maintain minutes, and submit their minutes to the City Clerk in writing in a timely manner,
where they shall be available for public inspection and published as prescribed by State law.
The Appeals Commission shall meet as necessary; special meetings may be held at the request of the Chairperson
or any three (3) members of the Appeals Commission.
Sec. 6-107.9 Dangerous Animals – Violation – Conviction – Effect
Except as provided in Neb. Rev. Stat. section §54-622.01, if a DANGEROUS ANIMAL of an OWNER with a prior
conviction under 6-107.1 or 6-107.2, or Neb. Rev. Stat. sections §54-617 to §54-624 attacks or bites a
human being or domestic ANIMAL, the OWNER shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. In addition, the
DANGEROUS ANIMAL shall be immediately confiscated by an ANIMAL CONTROL AUTHORITY, placed in
quarantine for the proper length of time, and thereafter destroyed in an expeditious and humane manner