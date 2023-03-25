When Beto and Lesley Velez decided to start their own business, they weren’t planning on opening a convenience store.

“We were actually looking for a different type of business to open,” Lesley said. “Unfortunately, that opportunity didn’t happen. That same day I was driving down West Military, and I looked over at the old Gambinos building. That idea just kind of happened. I guess it was fortunate because we are very happy where we’re at right now. It really is true what people say. When one door closes, another opens.”

Plans for the convenience store began in May 2022.

“We spent all summer working on the project,” Lesley said, “remodeling it, tearing up floors, putting up new drywall, painting, There was a lot of cleaning to do because it was a pizza and barbecue restaurant before.”

After many months of hard work peppered with setbacks and delays, the Lakeshore Marina Convenience Store, 1440 W. Military Ave., opened on Sept. 30, 2022.

“It was definitely worth the wait,” Lesley said. “It has a whole new feeling to the building, and we are really happy with the results.”

Both Beto and Lesley were born in Mexico.

“We were only a couple years old when our parents decided to move us here to have a better life,” Lesley said. “Beto was raised in Schuyler, Nebraska, and I was raised in Fremont.”

“We’re fortunate to have a very supportive family from both sides,” Lesley continued. “Our parents and siblings were very much in the know about every step that we took. They were always there, pushing us forward when a new challenged emerged.”

What compelled them to open a convenience store?

“I guess the most compelling factor was the need,” Lesley said. “At the time we bought the building, we didn’t have a convenient store in that area. I grew up on that side of town, so I realized there was a need for it. People visiting from out of town to enjoy our lakes or just people in the neighborhood needed a convenience store.”

Lesley is proud of the fact that she grew up in the grocery store environment.

“When we moved to Fremont, my parents came here to work for Hormel Foods,” she said. “They moved to town to work in manual labor jobs. They’re in high demand. That’s the story of about 85% of the Hispanic families in Fremont.

“After working there for a number of years, my parents realized they wanted to venture into a grocery store that was being sold by a family member. They didn’t hesitate to take this opportunity because they knew that this business would provide for their family and they could afford to send all of their kids to college. It was actually the first Hispanic grocery store in Fremont back in 1998.”

Tienda Mesicana Guerrero is still in operation, and Lesley’s parents continue to work there every day.

“I always grew up with the mentality of owning my own business,” Lesley said. “My dad always installed in me the mentality of being your own boss, and I’m so thankful that he did.

“The work ethic and values that I have now are due to seeing my parents work so hard for so long. And that’s the same way on both sides of our family. The best way to honor that is to pass on that same work ethic and values to my kids.”

The biggest challenge Lesley and Beto were faced with was starting from scratch.

“Because it was previously was a restaurant,” Lesley said, “trying to convert over to a convenience store was definitely a big challenge.”

Another hurdle was trying to find a buyer for all of the machinery left behind.

“We were very lucky,” Beto said, “we found someone who actually purchased most of the stuff that was already in there.”

Building strong relationships with their customers has become the most rewarding aspect of running their new store.

“We have been so welcomed by the community,” Beto said. “We’ve actually made so many new friends that come and say hi to us every now and then. We are just so thankful for them because they keep our business going. We are so appreciative of the support and welcoming that we have gotten so far.

“We’ve come to realize that the winter months are going to be our slow months, so we are really thankful for people stopping by, checking it out, and just introducing themselves to us.”

Since opening the Lakeshore Marina Convenience Store, Beto and Lesley have received many compliments on the building’s new interior.

“People love the look of it,” Lesley said. They love walking in and seeing the insulated black ceiling. They love the way it has a brand new look and feel.”

“Our customers especially like the convenience of the store, being so close to the lakes. And just having something in the west side of Fremont without having to cross the tracks,” he said.

They recently ventured into Fremont Gas & Market just down the street.

“We’ll be changing what we currently offer our customers in our store at Lakeshore,” Beto said. “We’re adding camping supplies, live bait, fishing tackle, more liquor choices, and other fun items for summertime.”

Many of the snacks offered at Lakeshore Marina Convenience Store are favorites among Hispanics, but there is plenty of variety, something for everyone to enjoy.

“We don’t have a full-on kitchen, but we do have the space to make tasteful snacks. Our drinks to go are very popular. We package them up for you to take them home with you and enjoy them in your free time. We have anything from churros, ceviche, Bloody Mary’s, Micheladas to walking tacos and corn in a cup. We’re coming up with so many ideas,” she said. “This spring we will be adding a lot more things to our menu. We’re working on getting a permanent fence around our patio so people can enjoy their drinks outside.”

Beto and Lesley have been working hard to make their convenience store a popular place for those on their way out to the lakes or just stopping off on their way home.

“There are a lot of exciting things that we are planning to do this summer,” Leslie said.