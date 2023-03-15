Dangerous animal means any permitted domestic animal which, according to the records of an animal

control authority (i) has killed a human being; (ii) has inflicted injury on a human being that requires medical

treatment; (iii) has killed a domestic animal without provocation or has attacked and injured a domestic animal or

hoofed livestock animal on more than one occasion without provocation; (iv) or has been previously determined to

be a potentially dangerous animal under the rules of this chapter and the OWNER has received notice of such

determination and such determination was not appealed or was affirmed by the APPEALS COMMISSION, and the

animal inflicts an injury on a human being or other domestic animal or hoofed livestock that does not require

medical treatment, or threatens the safety of humans or domestic animals or hoofed livestock animals.