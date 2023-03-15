Dangerous animal means any permitted domestic animal which, according to the records of an animal
control authority (i) has killed a human being; (ii) has inflicted injury on a human being that requires medical
treatment; (iii) has killed a domestic animal without provocation or has attacked and injured a domestic animal or
hoofed livestock animal on more than one occasion without provocation; (iv) or has been previously determined to
be a potentially dangerous animal under the rules of this chapter and the OWNER has received notice of such
determination and such determination was not appealed or was affirmed by the APPEALS COMMISSION, and the
animal inflicts an injury on a human being or other domestic animal or hoofed livestock that does not require
medical treatment, or threatens the safety of humans or domestic animals or hoofed livestock animals.