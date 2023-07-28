General Motors Co. has launched a new campaign dedicated to educating consumers on the capabilities and safety of advanced driver assistance systems and hands-free features like Super Cruise.

“Autonomy,” “assisted driving,” “full self-driving,” “Level 2” — the advent of vehicles increasingly able to perform more driving functions has created a new lexicon — and confusion among customers. For example, Tesla’s website states even its full self-driving feature requires active driver supervision and doesn’t make the vehicle autonomous.

“Frankly, we all use different words,” said Andrew Farah, GM’s executive director of ADAS. “And that’s OK. That’s part of marketing, but we want to make sure that at General Motors, we’re very clear on what our systems can do and what they’re capable of.”

To help straighten out those complexities, GM’s “Hands-Free, Eyes On” campaign includes a website and social media posts to provide consumers with helpful information on the technologies it offers that all require the driver’s constant attention to the road versus fully autonomous technology that doesn’t require driver intervention. The campaign could be scaled to include more in the future.

Launched in 2017, Super Cruise is considered a Level 2 system that requires eyes to be on the road at all times even though drivers can take their hands off the wheel in certain conditions like on 400,000 miles of highways.

A more sophisticated Level 2 Ultra Cruise system that includes additional sensors and better mapping is in development. It will first be available on the $300,000-plus Cadillac Celestiq, with drivers able to use the technology on an expected 95% of road conditions; roundabouts remain a challenge, Farah said. He didn’t provide a timeline for when that system will launch, saying it will be deployed only when it can be done so safely.

The campaign itself isn’t a result of reports of misuse of the Super Cruise system, Farah said. The system includes a driver monitoring system engineered to make sure drivers use the technology appropriately.

“We want to make sure that they truly understand that they, the driver, are still responsible for the overall vehicle operation,” he said. “Some other people aren’t as clear on that point. ... I want to be clear, too, that there’s no retail system out there today that is fully autonomous.”

GM’s subsidiary Cruise Automation Inc., however, does operate a fully driverless robotaxi service in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, with plans to expand to other places soon.

To learn more, consumers can go to gm.com/commitments/av-safe-deployment.