They’re getting good at this.

The 111th Burt County went off without a hitch last weekend, wrapping up last Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Oakland.

Decent weather, quality entertainment, competitive livestock shows and plenty of happy, smiling faces marked the fair’s five-day run.

Crowds started coming early. A packed house attended Friday’s awards program in the Foundation Pavilion.

During the program, the Joe Roh, Jr. Award was presented to Chris Carlson. First awarded in 1983, the Joe Roh Jr. Distinguished Service Award is given to recipients who have dedicated a great deal of time and energy to the betterment of the fair.

Carlson certainly fits the description, but you’d have to look hard to find him. In presenting the award, Burt County Ag Society president Dale Miller said his friend “is a very hard-working guy behind the scenes and would rather stay out of the limelight. He is ready to help whenever needed and you can find him on the fairgrounds prior, during and after the fair.”

Miller said Carlson is always the first to share a kind word of encouragement and his love for 4-H with current and upcoming 4-H’ers.

Carlson is more than a county fair lifer. It’s multi-generational for him.

His gramdma May was one of the originators of the 4-H Kitchen and his father, Ron, won the Fremont Fair tractor driving contest in 1954.

Carlson’s own 4-H career was capped by being crowned Burt County Fair king in 1981.

Following his father’s untimely death in 2000, Carlson took his place on the Burt County Ag Society, a post he still holds, and currently is the organization’s vice president. He has given 22 years to the Ag Society and 32 years to the Burt County and Fremont fairs in a variety of roles. Among them are serving as a superintendent for the hog and beef shows, helping with January weigh-ins, and serving as a ring assistant during the fair, making sure 4-H’ers get lined up for each class to allow the shows to run smoothly.

Also during the program, the Johann and Charlotta Augusta (Lofgren) Olson farm was recognized with an Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation Pioneer Award. The awards are bestowed on farms that can trace 100 years or more of continuous ownership by the same family line.

Johann, known as Ed, and Lottie purchased the 160-acre tract, located two miles north of Highway 32 and a mile east of the Burt-Cuming county line, in 1891 for $150. Patricia French, the Olson’s 93-year-old granddaughter who now lives in Peoria, Illinois,, even brought along the original warranty deed to prove it.

Ed and Lottie were both born in Sweden in 1866. Her family came to America in 1868. The Olsons left Sweden in 1881. In 1887, the couple married and rented land in the Westside neighborhood. Their son Orville, was born in 1888. He married Nina Johnson in 1925 and raised their only daughter, Patricia, in the Westside community.

Orville assumed ownership of the farm in 1955, Patricia inherited the farm in 1974.

Concluding Friday’s program, Andrew Schlichting and Madison Enstrom were crowned the 74th King and Queen of Burt.

Sizable crowds also attended the livestock shows held Saturday and Sunday in the newly improved livestock arena. The facility sports a redesigned interior, an insulated ceiling and video screens that showed spectators the names of competitors in the ring.

The fair saw scores of exhibits for the swine and beef shows.

Large crowds enjoyed the Hairball concert Saturday night and Sunday’s demolition derby.

The annual 4-H horse show was held at the equine arena on the fairgrounds on Monday. The arena featured cowboy mounted shooting contests Saturday and Sunday.

Monday night featured the annual pedal power tractor pull. The top placers in the nine age groups all qualified for the state fair.

After the youngsters cleared the track, adults got to try their hand, and legs, against the pulling sled.

Tuesday’s slate featured 4-H special awards followed by the annual 4-H livestock auction in the arena. The auction saw 78 different exhibitors bringing animals to the ring.

A free appreciation meal was served to 4-H livestock bidders after the auction.

More photos and stories from the fair ae in this week's print edition.