A total of 13 head coaches or assistant coaches of 10 different teams at Fremont High School do not have the state-required coaching certificates needed to be a coach, officials with the Fremont Public Schools (FPS) admitted on Thursday, May 4.

In a series of emails to the Tribune, FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said the district had self-reported the issues to the appropriate state officials at the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Schools Activities Association.

“As Superintendent of Schools, I take full responsibility any time we are out of compliance with NDE or NSAA,” Shepard wrote in an email. “We are working directly with both organizations to resolve the inefficiencies and develop a stronger protocol to be in complete compliance with their rules and regulations.”

District officials stressed that all of the coaches being scrutinized did clear and passed mandatory FPS background checks, and in many instances, had coaching licenses from other organization such as the National Federation of High School Sports or the United States Soccer Federation.

‘Whistleblower’ made allegations

On Wednesday, May 3, an internal “whistleblower” who works in the Fremont Public Schools district contacted the Tribune with allegations that coaches in six athletics programs were not certified as required under Nebraska Department of Education policies as well as Nebraska Schools Activities Association bylaws.

After receiving the allegations from the tipster — whom the Tribune has granted anonymity — reporters inquired with various FPS district officials about the claims and whether or not there was any validity to the accusations.

The Tribune also contacted the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association and utilized a state database which lists certified teachers and coaches for this article.

Shepard provided a spreadsheet to the Tribune on May 4 with a full accounting of head coaches and assistant coaches who did not have the required NDE and NSAA certifications.

Shepard also explained that after learning of the allegations and beginning an internal investigation, the district had self-reported the incidents to the NSAA and NDE and proposed robust solutions to prevent non-certified coaches from working in the future.

“We are in the process of working directly with the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Department of Education to identify which of our coaches/sponsors do not have certificates on file with NDE and a path forward to ensure that all of our coaches meet these requirements,” Shepard stated in an email.

“Fremont Public Schools continues to strive to meet all obligations and requirements to ensure that our programs and employees are following all NSAA and NDE rules and regulations,” Shepard added. “We are working directly with both organizations to resolve the inefficiencies and develop a stronger protocol to be in complete compliance with their rules and regulations.”

NSAA, NDE set coaching standards

Under NDE and NSAA regulations, all head coaches and assistant coaches are required to be certified, a process which includes taking mandatory online classes and tests for two subjects — coaching skills and practices as well as basic first aid and healthcare response — as well as undergo a fingerprint background check with a verified law enforcement agency.

Coaches can fall into two categories under NDE and NSAA guidelines: a coach who is also a certified teacher within a district and has a State of Nebraska teaching credential; and coaches who are not teachers in a district, but work solely as a coach and whom get a special services certificate of coaching.

According to the list provided by FPS officials, 14 head coaches or assistant coaches in nine sports and one non-sport program lacked the state-mandated NDE and NSAA certifications.

“Please note that all of the individuals listed have completed all other requirements for employment with Fremont Public Schools including a background check,” Shepard said. “Many have also completed one or both of the required NFHS coaching courses.”

The coaches without valid NSAA or NDE coaching or special certifications are listed below by sport and title:

Boys Soccer: Head coach Jeremy Tosaya and two of three assistant coaches, Mark Ostranski and Jose Lango, had no certificate on file. One assistant coach did have the required certification.

Girls Soccer: One of the two co-head coaches, Chad Manning, did not have a certificate on file and his teaching credential had also expired. Two assistant coaches did not have the required certification on file, Madison Manning and Dillon Rector.

Boys and Girls Bowling: Head coach Mark McKenzie’s certification is consider “pending” with the Nebraska Department of Education.

Girls Tennis: Two assistant coaches did not have proper certification on file, Lexi Glosser and Carly Gross. Gross also assists with boys tennis.

Boys Tennis: One assistant coach, Carly Gross, did not have the proper certification on file.

Wrestling: One assistant coach, Remington Gay, did not have the proper certification on file.

Swimming: One assistant coach, James Pelikan, did not have the proper certification on file.

Debate: The head coach, Kristen Widman, did not have the proper certification on file.

Boys Track and Field: One assistant coach, Jennifer Bozarth, has her certification pending.

NSAA investigates alleged violations, penalties vary

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment on the issue, however officials at the NSAA did speak to the Tribune about the required certifications and what could happen if violations of the certifications requirements are proven to be true.

Jennifer Schwartz, associate director of NSAA, said any allegations of violations of the NSAA constitutional requirements on coaching certification would be investigated by the organization if a complaint was filed.

“You don’t have to have a teaching certificate to coach. There are different certifications and coaches who are not teachers can get a special certificate,” Schwartz said. “Coaches aides can also be contracted without having certification in some circumstances.”

Once an allegation or complaint is filed with the NSAA, officials strictly follow a process detailed in the NSAA constitution and bylaws, she noted.

“If the information is brought to us, and if a school isn’t following the rules, we would investigate and then go to the school and say, ‘we got this report,’ and we typically require it to be in writing,” Schwartz said. “Then we investigate and could administer punishments. We have to provide due process.”

When a complaint is filed, NSAA officials will begin an investigation by first notifying all parties involved or accused of alleged violations. Once a the probe is completed, and after following due process protocols which include getting information from accused schools or teams, a determination will be issued.

That determination may be then appealed. If a school or program is eventually determined to be found guilty of allegations, then a range of penalties could possibly be administered, Schwartz said.

“(Punishments) are not specifically spelled out because is a case-by-case scenario and we have to look at the big picture. Is this egregious? Is this the first time? Did you put measures in place?” she explained. “We could just issue a public or private reprimand, we can recommend the school official receive the public or private reprimand. We can issue forfeits. We could place a school probation. We had a recent case where we did take a title away because they used an ineligible athlete. There is a list of things. ”

Shepard said he and others in the district have worked diligently to develop a response to the certification situation. He also said the proposed solutions should shore up any inefficiencies within the district in regard to mandatory NSAA or NDE coaching certification requirements.

“In the event that the coach has failed to complete any mandatory training or does not have the required certification, they shall be terminated and the sponsor/coach shall refund any amounts paid under the stipend for the sponsorship/coaching position,” Shepard added. “NSAA and NDE are working directly with us to move forward and strengthen our protocols. This process started late yesterday after we were notified by the Tribune of the concern.”