According to a press release sent to local media entities, officials from Three Rivers Public Health Department and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that the, “first diagnosed West Nile Virus case in Nebraska for 2023” was reported.

Officials did not identify the patient, but stated in the press release that the person who tested positive lives within the 3RPHD three-county jurisdiction.

Katie Schultis, environmental health coordinator and health educator with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said community members should be aware of the symptoms of WNV and avoid mosquitos.

“Most people who are infected with WNV have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms,” Schultis wrote in an email. “Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus become severely ill. Please take extra care to prevent mosquito bites this summer.”

Health officials from the #RPHD and state offices explained that West Nile virus, “is the most preventable mosquito-borne disease in the United States.”

“Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito passes the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird,” officials stated in the release. “The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes. People over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.”

To reduce the risk of acquiring WNV, officials recommended the following habits and preventive measures:

Using a repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR-3535

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks when outside

Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Draining standing water around your home

Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days

Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted trays at least once a week, if not more often

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight” and repair or replace torn screens

Information for this article was compiled from a press release.