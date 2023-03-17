Two Sid Dillon-owned car dealerships in Fremont will get protective canopy structures in the future after the Fremont City Council approved the request in two unanimous votes.

Officials from the dealership told the council the protective canopies exist at many other Sid Dillon dealerships around Nebraska and that Fremont is the last of the company’s locations to seek their installation.

The protective canopies, said company representative David Mitchell on Tuesday, March 14, are needed to protect motor vehicles sold at the two locations from storms, hail and other damage.

Mitchell said more than $18 million in damage was caused by one of the worst hail storms in the history of Nebraska, and possibly the entire nation, on June 3, 2014, at the company’s dealership in Blair.

A short video showing the damage to scores of vehicles was played for the council, and the staff report on the request included numerous photographs of damaged cars and trucks from hail storms.

Mitchell said without the structures, the dealership’s insurance rates skyrocketed to “$30,000 to $40,000 more per month,” but that when the hail protection canopies had been installed at other dealerships across the state, the insurance rates plummeted by as much as 75 percent.

According to a Fremont Planning Department staff report, the approvals will allow, “a canopy structure to be constructed to cover the cars in the parking lot along East 23rd Street at Sid Dillon Chevrolet and at East 23rd Street at Sid Dillon Cadillac and Mazda.”

Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam told the council that the Planning Commission had approved a waivers for a portion of the required landscaping on the two sites and that there was no financial impact to residents or taxpayers or the city.

“The Planning Commission held a public hearing on this item on Feb. 20, and the request is to construct a canopy structure similar to the ones along Luther Road. Sid Dillon has also constructed similar canopy structures to cover their auto inventory in Lincoln, Wahoo and in Blair,” officials stated in their staff report. “The purpose of the canopy is to reduce the risk of hail damage to the vehicles and to provide a better shopping environment for their customers. The current parking lot is non-standard with respect to setbacks and landscaping.”